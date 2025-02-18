10 sleep drinks that help you relax and get quality rest

Good, restorative sleep is crucial to performing and feeling your best. Yet many of us struggle to find a good night's rest. Sleeping drinks are a great, natural alternative that can help you relax in the evening and ease you into a good bedtime routine.

These non-habit-forming drinks contain safe, non-habit-forming ingredients. Some drinks that may help you sleep include chamomile tea, tart cherry juice, warm milk, almond milk and decaffeinated green tea. Tart cherry juice, for instance, contains melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep-wake cycles.

Here are 10 sleep drinks that will improve the quality of your sleep:

Natural Vitality CALM Sleep Magnesium Supplement Drink Mix, available at Walmart, is formulated with relaxing magnesium, L-theanine, calming GABA and melatonin. These sleep supplements work together to help your muscles relax before bed. Just mix it with water for stress support and a relaxing bedtime beverage. You can also buy the sleep aid in a 16-ounce tub for $39.98 on Amazon.

Sleep and Recover combines calming botanicals and nutrients to support relaxation and prepare your body for a great sleep. One hour before bedtime, add water to one packet of this mix of tart cherries, chamomile, baobab, rooibos tea and reishi mushroom extract for a good night's sleep. Buy it directly from Laird for $22.

This sleep aid combines magnesium and 11 superfoods to help you fall asleep, stay asleep and wake up feeling refreshed. Add a scoop to hot or cold water.

This caffeine-free herbal tea from The Republic of Tea is intended to help you sleep. It contains ingredients like chamomile, passionflower and rooibos. This bundle, on sale for $27.48 at Amazon, includes Get Some ZZZs and the Republic of Tea's Beauty Sleep blend of chamomile and aromatic rose.

Original price: $44

This Magnesi-Om supplement delivers a high dose of magnesium powder that replenishes your body's supply to help support relaxation, brain health, and regularity. It is available at Ulta for $44.

Blossom is a mental wellness company that sells superfood lattes intended to help with mental health and stress. The company's sleep latte is a plant-based latte that contains ingredients like valerian root, l-theanine and GABA to help you sleep. Just drop one packet of this lavender sleep latte into eight ounces of hot or cold water and feel the oncoming relaxation within the hour.

You may be familiar with this electrolyte brand, and they also make a sleep powder that mixes into your water for better rest. Each serving of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier +Sleep contains L-Theanine, valerian root extract and clinically tested melatonin per stick. Sip on this woody flavor with floral notes of blueberry, herbaceous lavender and a hint of clove. Buy it on the Liquid I.V. site for $23.99 .

Dream Water Sleep Aid Supplement Drink is a single-use shot you can take when you need help with occasional sleeplessness. It is a melatonin sleep aid that is designed to help you reset your sleep clock.

This electric milk frother makes it easy to warm your milk at night. It's perfect for mixing some of your sleep aids into warm milk. The frother is easy to use and gets your milk at the right drinking temperature. It also makes the perfect foam for topping your matcha and coffee drinks. This Breville frother, $159.95 at Breville, comes with a measuring cup for easy pouring.

Proper hydration during sleep is essential. If you wake up thirsty in the middle of the night, use a bedside water carafe to quickly access a drink of water with minimal disturbance to your sleep. This beautiful carafe from Amazon has a tumbler that doubles as a lid to keep water or another liquid clean for drinking. This two-piece carafe set, $12.96 at Walmart, comes in an elegant charcoal color.