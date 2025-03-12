US measles outbreak: See the states where cases have been reported

The measles outbreak continues to spread throughout the U.S., sparking discussions about how best to protect children and other high-risk groups from the disease.

While West Texas has been the focus of the largest outbreak — with reported cases exceeding 220 as of March 11 — the virus has also emerged in several other states.

Below is a state-by-state rundown of where in the U.S. measles has been detected and the number of cases. Fox News Digital will continue to update this list as new data is released.

Alaska

The state recorded a case of measles in an unvaccinated adult who traveled overseas in January 2025, according to the Alaska Department of Health.

California

Five cases of measles have been confirmed in California as of March 11​.​

Georgia

A total of three measles cases have been confirmed in 2025 in Atlanta.

The first case was reported in January; in February, two additional family members contracted the virus.

Kentucky

On Feb. 26, the Kentucky Department for Public Health announced a confirmed case of measles, the first since February 2023.

The adult had recently traveled internationally to an area with ongoing measles transmission, health officials said.

Maryland

On March 9, the Maryland Department of Health and Howard County Health Department announced one confirmed case of measles.

The person had recently traveled internationally.

New Jersey

A total of three measles cases have been reported in New Jersey this year, as of March 7.

"There is no ongoing community transmission of measles in New Jersey at this time," the health department stated.

New Mexico

As of March 11, there have been 33 cases of measles in the state — 32 of those in Lea County and one in Eddy county.

One death has been reported, an adult who was not vaccinated and reportedly didn’t seek medical help.

New York

A total of three cases have been reported in New York — two of them in New York City and one in New York State outside the city.

Oklahoma

Two cases of measles were reported in Oklahoma on March 11. The individuals with symptoms reported having exposures associated with the Texas and New Mexico outbreak, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Pennsylania

As of March 7, one case of measles has been confirmed in the state.

The patient was an unvaccinated child from Montgomery County, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.

Rhode Island

The state confirmed one case of measles in January 2025, the first since 2013.

The patient was a young, unvaccinated child with a recent history of international travel, according to the Rhode Island Department of Health.

Texas

As of March 11, a total of 223 cases have been identified since late January, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The majority have been reported in Gaines County.

Twenty-nine of the patients have been hospitalized and one death has been reported.

Vermont

The state confirmed its first case of measles in 2025 on March 11. The patient was a school-aged child who recently traveled internationally, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

Washington

The state's first measles case of the year was reported on Feb. 27, affecting an infant in King County.

Fox News senior medical analyst Dr. Marc Siegel previously shared with Fox News Digital that measles is highly contagious .

"There is a 90% chance you will get it if you are unvaccinated and step into a room where someone with measles was two hours before," he cautioned.

Siegel previously suggested that high exemption rates for childhood vaccines , which are now under 85% compliance, are to blame.

The majority of cases in the current outbreak have occurred in unvaccinated individuals, mostly school-aged children.

The best way to prevent measles is to receive the two-dose measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various experts.