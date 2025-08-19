Largest measles outbreak in US is officially over, health officials say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The measles outbreak in Texas has officially ended.

In a Monday press release, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reported the end of the outbreak, which centered in West Texas.

The announcement was made after no new cases had been reported for more than 42 days in counties that had previously shown evidence of ongoing transmission.

As of Aug. 18, a total of 762 measles cases have been confirmed in Texas since the outbreak began in late January.

One of the first cases was in Gaines County, where a total of 414 infections were reported.

The virus has spread across the U.S. during 2025, marking a total of 1,356 confirmed cases in the country as of Aug. 5, according to the CDC.

More than two-thirds of Texas cases affected school-aged children. A total of 99 people were hospitalized and two children died.

In a statement, DSHS Commissioner Jennifer A. Shuford, M.D., highlighted the "tireless work" of public health professionals across Texas, who "contributed to the containment of one of the most contagious viruses."

"We arrived at this point through a comprehensive outbreak response that included testing, vaccination, disease monitoring and educating the public about measles through awareness campaigns," Shuford added.

"I also want to recognize the many healthcare professionals who identified and treated cases of a virus that most providers had never seen in person before this outbreak."

Potential risks remain

Forty-two days is double the disease’s maximum incubation period, according to DSHS, which is why experts consider the outbreak to be over.

But the threat of measles still looms, as ongoing outbreaks exist in North America and other areas of the world, which will "likely" lead to additional measles cases in Texas this year.

"Healthcare providers should continue to be vigilant and test for measles if their patient has symptoms compatible with the virus," the DSHS wrote in a press release.

"Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness, which can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus."

About one in five children who get sick will require hospitalization during a measles outbreak, and one in 20 will develop pneumonia, according to state health officials.

In rare cases, measles can lead to brain swelling and death, as well as pregnancy complications.

The best way to prevent measles is through vaccination, per the guidance of DSHS and other public health experts.

This includes two doses of a measles-containing immunization, primarily administered as the MMR vaccine.

