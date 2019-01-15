Man's excessive sweating episodes linked to undetected seizures

The curious case of a man’s excessive sweating problem was finally solved after three years when he suffered through an episode while talking to his doctor. The unidentified 60-year-old man, whose case was detailed in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine, had recorded minutes-long periods of heavy sweating each month and was diagnosed with hyperhidrosis, but nobody could figure out why, or how to stop it from happening.

It wasn’t until the man landed in Dr. Mark Chelmowski’s office at Advocate Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee that a second symptom came to light. Chelmowski told LiveScience that the man scheduled an appointment around when a sweating episode was due to start, and that as they continued their conversation, he noticed his patient’s responses slowing down.

Five minutes after, the patient recovered, and Chelmowski had a hunch about a potential diagnosis. He sent his patient for an electroencephalogram (EEG), which noted seizure activity in the frontal lobe area of the brain that coincided with the period of excessive sweating.

Chelmowski concluded that the man’s seizures were sending signals to the man’s body to release heat, which was leading to his excessive sweating. The patient began a regimen of anti-seizure medication and has only experienced one sweating episode in the last 18 months, LiveScience reported.