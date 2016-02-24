Man who lost 150 pounds to become body builder starts meal service to help others

A Minneapolis man who lost more than 150 pounds after changing his lifestyle habits has started a meal prep business in hopes of helping others achieve their weight loss goals.

Rashard Keen— who once weighed 350 pounds and is now a body builder— makes grab-and-go meals with his wife, Corey, for clients, Fox 9 reported. The couple founded Empower meals, which offers users weekly and monthly subscriptions.

“We want to be that one-stop shop for people who were in my shoes,” Keen told the news site.

The couple rents space out in a local kitchen on Saturdays and spends Sunday delivering the meals to clients, Fox 9 reported. Each meal is a simple, healthy dish made with no preservatives.

“We realized that we could just help people by providing their food,” Corey told the news site.

