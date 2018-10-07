Louisiana fire department celebrates baby boom

A firefighting "family" in Louisiana "just got a little bigger," as members of the fire department have welcomed seven babies in the past 11 months.

The Zachary Fire Department, located just under 100 miles northwest of New Orleans, posted photos of the bundles of joy to Facebook this past Wednesday.

The department identified the babies as Harper Lord, Harrison Scout Walker, Luke Wilks, Gavin Zachary, Sydney Douglas, Heidi Anders and Cullyn Grace Phenald.

While the department has reason to celebrate, it's not the first baby boom of its kind.

Last month, Massachusetts' Revere Fire Department announced nine of its crewmembers had children within the past year. In June, Florida's Davie Fire Rescue tweeted it also welcomed nine babies, all within the previous 10 months.