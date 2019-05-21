Increase in liposuction procedures linked to athleisure wear trend, study claims

Step one: Buy trendy yoga leggings. Step two: Get the body to wear them.

Usually, being able to pull-off form-fitting sportswear is the reward for hard work in the gym, but according to a new report by the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, many fitness fashionistas are attempting to skip the sweat — with liposuction.

Chic leggings and bra tops have long been symbols of “athleisure,” which has all but dominated the fashion industry as of late. Now, says researcher Rajiv Grover, the trend is driving consumers to go to extreme measures to achieve the body-conscious look, as UK data reveals a 12 percent increase in liposuction procedures — from 2,039 in 2017 to 2,286 in 2018.

“The rise comes at a time where a fashion trend for women is athleisure clothing, showing what kind of physique you have rather than covering up,” says Grover.

US data show a similar trend: According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), liposuction procedures went up 5 percent between 2017-18, with about 12,000 more in just one year.

Lipsosuction remains one of the most popular forms of plastic surgery, on par with breast augmentation and rhinoplasty. It’s often considered an effective solution for those looking to shed stubborn fat and cellulite leftover from weight loss or pregnancy, such as rapper Cardi B who opted for lipo after giving birth to her daughter Kulture last July.

“Liposuction continues to be the gold standard in body contouring because of its versatility, efficiency and effectiveness,” says ASPS President Dr. Alan Matarasso.

Grover, however, who warns that lipo should not be considered a quick fix to help you squeeze into your yoga pants.

“People should know that liposuction is not risk-free,” he says. For example, Denise Hendry, wife of Scotland soccer captain Colin Hendry, died in 2009 during one of many corrective procedures following a botched liposuction job.

“People need to be aware that liposuction is an invasive procedure that carries risks. And it is not a cure for being overweight. There is no shortcut, although it can help with stubborn areas of fat,” says Grover. “My advice? Eat a healthy diet and exercise if you want to get that gym body.”

