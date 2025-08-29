Hollywood icon has used the same 12-minute workout routine since the 1960s

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Helen Mirren, 80, remains a glowing testament to the power of consistency — and not just in her acting.

The celebrated Oscar-winning actress recently revealed that she still engages in a 12‑minute daily military workout that she claims to have followed faithfully for over 60 years.

Developed in the late 1950s by Dr. Bill Orban for the Royal Canadian Air Force, the XBX (Ten Basic Exercises) plan was originally created to help female air force personnel boost their overall fitness without gyms or fancy equipment.

TIKTOK'S VIRAL '6-6-6' WALKING ROUTINE BURNS FAT WITHOUT GRUELING WORKOUTS

Mirren recently told Women’s Health she is a "big believer" in the system and praised its accessibility.

The XBX regimen consists of four progressive charts, each containing 10 exercises, according to multiple health experts.

Users advance through 48 levels in total (12 levels per chart). While the time it takes to complete each exercise stays the same as you move upward, the number of repetitions increases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The original RCAF pamphlet includes a foreword praising the method and roots it firmly in the public health goals of that era.

It emphasizes that physical fitness is less about bulging muscles and more about vitality, agility, strength and mental resilience.

How it works

Below is a breakdown of how the workout plan is structured.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Exercises 1-4 serve as a warmup, improving flexibility and mobility (2 minutes total)

Exercise 5 targets the abs and thighs (2 minutes)

Exercise 6 focuses on the back, glutes and hamstrings (1 minute)

Exercise 7 works the side thighs (1 minute)

Exercise 8 strengthens the arms, chest and shoulders (2 minutes)

Exercise 9 builds waist flexibility and hip/side strength (1 minute)

Exercise 10 is a cardio finisher (run/jump for 3 minutes)

Mirren, who admits she typically stays within the first two charts and has "never gotten past the second level," appreciates that users can begin gently and gradually adjust the plan to meet their needs.

Los Angeles-based celebrity personal trainer Kollins Ezekh said the key benefits of the XBX program are its simplicity and practicality.

"You don’t need a gym, equipment or even much time — it’s just 12 minutes a day," he told Fox News Digital. "That makes it realistic for busy people who struggle to stay consistent with workouts."

"The routine covers strength, flexibility and endurance, so you’re getting a well-rounded session even though it’s short," he added.

"It’s a great reminder that fitness doesn’t always have to be complicated."

For those trying it for the first time, Ezekh said it's important to pace themselves.

"People tend to want results fast, but if you skip ahead too quickly, you increase the risk of injury or burnout," he warned. "I’d recommend treating it like a marathon, not a sprint — take the time to build a strong foundation."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews.com/health

For older adults or people dealing with any health concerns, he recommends getting clearance from a doctor before getting started.

"Overall, I think it’s a great reminder that fitness doesn’t always have to be complicated," Ezekh said. "A little consistency every day goes a long way."