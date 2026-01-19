Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Health

Here's the age when strength and fitness begin fading, long-term data shows

Nearly five-decade study tracked same individuals to observe changes in aerobic capacity and muscle strength

By Khloe Quill Fox News
close
Denise Austin shares the simple habits that keep her fit at 68 Video

Denise Austin shares the simple habits that keep her fit at 68

At 68, Denise Austin reveals how daily walks, core work, and smart eating let her still fit into her ’80s–’90s swimsuits and leotards. She is the founder of Fit Over 50 magazine.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Physical decline does not wait for old age

A new study tracked the same people for nearly half a century, finding that measurable drops in fitness and strength begin at around age 35 and continue gradually through midlife.

The study is based on the Swedish "Physical Activity and Fitness" cohort, which began in 1971 with participants born in 1958. Researchers enrolled 427 people, a mix of men and women, and tested the same individuals repeatedly over a 47-year span, according to a press release.

DIABETES PREVENTION LINKED TO SPECIFIC TYPE OF EXERCISE, STUDY SHOWS

Models were used to estimate age- and sex-specific changes in the original cohort during the study period.

The follow-up examinations took place at several points across adulthood, allowing the Karolinska Institutet researchers to observe changes within individuals rather than relying on comparisons between different age groups, the release stated.

A fit senior woman is carrying a dumbbell in her fitness class.

Researchers followed the same individuals for nearly 50 years, allowing them to track real changes within people as they aged. (iStock)

At each examination, participants underwent standardized physical testing conducted by trained professionals. Aerobic fitness was measured using tests that assessed peak oxygen uptake, a common indicator of cardiovascular capacity.

Muscle strength and muscular endurance were evaluated through controlled performance tests, including grip strength and repetitive movement tasks. Height, weight and other basic physical measures were also recorded, and participants provided information about their physical activity habits.

EVERYDAY CLUES THAT YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM IS AGING — AND HOW TO FIGHT BACK

By using the same tests over time, the researchers were able to track long-term trends in physical performance.

Runner, fitness and senior man running, listening to music outdoor in neighborhood for workout wellness, energy and healthy lifestyle motivation. Sports person with exercise training goal in street

Physical performance peaked in early adulthood and then declined gradually across multiple measures, including aerobic fitness and muscle strength. (iStock)

The results showed that physical performance peaks in early adulthood and begins to decline around the mid-30s.

This decline was observed across multiple measures, including aerobic fitness and muscle strength, and continued steadily into later adulthood, the researchers shared.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

While individuals who were physically active tended to retain higher overall fitness levels, activity did not completely prevent age-related decline. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH STORIES

Even so, the data showed that participants who increased their activity levels later in life improved their physical capacity by roughly 5% to 10%, demonstrating that the body remains responsive to exercise beyond peak years.

Study limitations

The study, which was published in the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle, consisted of individuals who were born in the same year and were living in Sweden. 

This may limit how the findings apply to other populations with different social, environmental or genetic backgrounds, the researchers acknowledged.

Senior man tired from workout

The data showed that participants who increased their activity levels later in life improved their physical capacity by roughly 5% to 10%. (iStock)

As with any long-term study, some participants dropped out over time, which could affect how well the sample reflects the original population. 

Also, physical performance was measured at specific intervals, so short-term fluctuations between testing periods were not captured.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

In addition, while physical activity was associated with better outcomes, the observational nature of the study means other factors such as diet, occupation or health conditions may also have influenced results, the researchers stated.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The team plans to continue following the cohort as the participants grow older, with the goal of linking changes in physical capacity to health outcomes later in life.

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

Close modal

Continue