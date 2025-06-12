Hairstylists and medical expert confirm temporary hair loss affecting Ozempic users

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Side effects from GLP-1s can vary — but one lesser-known reported outcome of the popular weight-loss medications is hair loss or thinning.

Some hairstylists have confirmed an uptick in clients who complain about losing hair while on weight-loss journeys.

This includes Ashley DiMatteo, owner of Ashley Lauren Beauty Lounge in Westchester, New York, and Briana Delvecchio, a color specialist and hairdresser at DiMatteo’s salon. The two spoke with Fox News Digital in an on-camera interview (see the video at the top of the article).

"There has definitely been an increase in clients coming in with hair loss," DiMatteo said, noting that it ranges from gradual to fast, and from thinning out to completely losing hair.

Delvecchio agreed that she’s had "a few" clients come in reporting thinner and drier hair, which she suspects could be due to weight-loss drugs.

The hairstylist, who herself takes a GLP-1 drug, said there may be a few reasons for hair changes — including new medications, vitamin deficiencies and weight loss, which can put stress on the body.

Becky Watt, an Ohio hairstylist with more than 20 years of experience, said she has also noticed clients losing hair while taking weight-loss drugs.

"I've seen thinning and shedding, and a lot of hair coming out very easily when being washed," she told Fox News Digital. "I have not noticed any bald spots."

However, she has had some clients who are taking the medications without any hair loss, Watt added.

Medical factors

In a separate interview, Dr. Philip Rabito, an endocrinologist in New York City, explained that this reaction, called telogen effluvium, is a stress response to weight loss that affects the hair follicle.

The response is only temporary, he noted — the hair will fall out and then grow back once the weight loss stabilizes after a few months.

"It's a response to severe physical stress — and weight loss is considered starvation," Rabito said. "It is the rapidity of the weight loss that correlates with the amount of hair loss."

Before weight-loss drugs, traditional bariatric surgery would lead to the loss of 70% of excess body weight in about six months, Rabito shared — which was often followed by hair loss within six to nine months.

"Your body doesn't understand that this is healthy weight loss — your body thinks it's starving," he reiterated. "It happens to almost everyone, to some people more than others."

Those who lose weight more repetitively are at higher risk of hair loss, Rabito said, as well as those who have an underlying thyroid issue or micronutrient deficiency — typically in iron, B12 or vitamin D.

These vitamin deficiencies can worsen as weight loss occurs, so it's important to work with a medical professional to balance these levels, according to the doctor.

"From what I have learned from talking to these specific clients, it seems that the clients that are still eating don’t have the hair loss," Watt observed.

"It seems that my clients who say they don’t have any appetite whatsoever are the ones losing the most hair," she went on. "I believe that’s possibly due to lack of nutrients and protein, although I'm no doctor."

Tips for managing hair loss

DiMatteo and Delvecchio agreed that they "always" advise their clients to see their doctor for a vitamin level check.

"And we will also then taper their hair routine," DiMatteo said. "Basically, less is more during hair loss."

The salon owner suggests keeping up with scalp treatment, reducing the use of heat, brushing from the bottom up and avoiding going to bed with wet hair.

"Check in with your weight-loss doctor or your endocrinologist prior to coming to us to rule out iron, vitamin D or anything that you're lacking — we need to rule that out before we can help you," Delvecchio said.

"Then we'll tell you we need to work on your scalp health; we'll give you shampoo and conditioner that may be a little gentler for your hair."

"Scalp stimulation is huge," DiMatteo added. "Rinsing with cool water helps as well. Try not to do harsher treatments in the sense of lightening or coloring — spread it out as much as possible."

Rabito noted that losing hair is "part of the game" — he said he always warns his patients before starting their weight-loss journey that this will most likely occur and is a "mark of success."

"They’re going to lose hair," he said. "It's going to get worse before it gets better."

"But as long as you get the vitamins controlled, get them adequately repleted — when the patient plateaus and the weight is stable for a month or two, the body doesn't sense starvation anymore, and the body is less stressed, then the hair grows back better than ever."

Watt said she often recommends a hair vitamin to her clients struggling with weight loss. "Diet also has a lot to do with it," she noted.

She also recommends using a shampoo and conditioner that are formulated to resist thinning and hair loss, along with a bond-building hair product.

DiMatteo and Delvecchio assured those who are experiencing hair loss that regrowth does take time, and that there’s no need for excessive hair growth treatments.

Delvecchio added, "The hair loss is temporary. It's a positive stress, and it's worth it."

When previously contacted by Fox News Digital, Novo Nordisk — maker of Ozempic and Wegovy — confirmed that hair loss is an identified risk for semaglutide, and is listed as a side effect in the product information.

"In clinical trials of Wegovy, hair loss was reported in 2.5% of Wegovy-treated adult patients versus 1.0% of placebo-treated adult patients," the company spokesperson said at the time.

"Hair loss was reported more frequently in patients with greater weight loss (≥20%), suggesting that the events of hair loss were potentially related to the magnitude of weight loss."

"Patient safety is of utmost importance to Novo Nordisk," the statement continued. "We are continuously monitoring the safety profile of our products and collaborate closely with authorities to ensure patient safety , including adequate information on hair loss."

Melissa Rudy contributed reporting.