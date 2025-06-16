Gummy vitamins sold at major retailers recalled by FDA due to health concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Various B12 gummy vitamin products have been recalled due to an undeclared peanut allergen.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published an announcement on Friday from Vita Warehouse Corp., the maker of the product that is distributed under the brand names Welby, Berkley Jensen and VitaGlobe.

The New York-based company confirmed to Fox News Digital that it issued a voluntary recall of one lot of Welby-brand Vitamin B12 Energy Support gummy product 1000 mcg 140 gummies, Berkely Jensen Vitamin B12 1000 mcg 250 Gummies, and VitaGlobe Vitamin B12 Extra Strength 60 Gummies due to the "potential presence of undeclared peanuts."

"People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the potential risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products," Vita Warehouse noted in its announcement.

The products were reportedly distributed at Aldi and BJ’s retail stores across the country, as well as online at aldi.us, bjs.com, vitaglobe.com and Amazon.

According to the company, no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported as of June 12.

Vita Warehouse released the following product descriptions included in the recall, including lot numbers and expiration dates on the bottom of the bottles.

Aldi Welby

Clear bottle with white cap, using green, red, and white labeling.

UPC code: 4099100290868

Lot number: 248046601

Expiration date: 10/2026

Berkley Jensen

Clear bottle with white cap, using red and pink labeling.

UPC code: 888670132487

Lot number: 248046601

Expiration date: 10/2026

VitaGlobe

Clear bottle with white cap, using white and red labeling.

UPC code: 850005214670

Lot number: 248046601

Expiration date: 10/2026

The recall was initiated after Aldi conducted routine testing to "verify the accuracy of allergen-related claims made on their product labeling, specifically a ‘does not contain peanuts’ statement," according to the company.

"One test result indicated a potential presence of a peanut allergen," Vita Warehouse noted.

"Although internal testing conducted by Vita Warehouse Corp. has verified the absence of peanuts in the product, the recall is being initiated out of an abundance of caution to ensure consumer safety and trust."

Vita Warehouse confirmed that no other Welby, Berkley Jensen or VitaGlobe brand products are impacted by this recall.

Those who are allergic to peanuts and have purchased this product, with identified lot numbers and expiration dates, are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or discard them immediately.

"Any consumer who experiences an allergic reaction should seek medical attention right away," the announcement warned.

"We want to assure consumers that their health and safety remain our top priority, and we are fully cooperating with the FDA throughout this process," Vita Warehouse told Fox News Digital.