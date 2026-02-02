Expand / Collapse search
Health

Grandparents who babysit their grandchildren stay mentally sharper, new study reveals

Older adults providing childcare scored higher on memory and verbal fluency tests

By Khloe Quill Fox News
Caring for grandkids slows cognitive decline, improves memory in seniors: Report Video

Caring for grandkids slows cognitive decline, improves memory in seniors: Report

Fox News' Steve Doocy reports on a new American Psychological Association study that found grandparents who provide childcare score higher on memory and verbal fluency tests, slowing age-related cognitive decline through active social engagement.

Caring for grandchildren could slow down mental decline in older adults, according to a recent study published by the American Psychological Association. 

Steve Doocy spoke to grandparents in Florida about the findings on "Fox & Friends" on Monday. Many of them described how staying active with their families keeps them mentally sharp.

"They're always chasing them and doing things," one grandmother noted. "Keeps your mind active."

The research, published in the journal Psychology and Aging, followed nearly 3,000 grandparents who averaged 67 years of age.

Those who provided childcare scored higher on memory and verbal fluency tests compared to those who didn’t, even after adjusting for age, health and other factors.

grandpa with grandchildren on bench

Caring for grandchildren could slow down mental decline in older adults, according to a recent study. (iStock)

These benefits appeared regardless of how often the grandparents provided care or what specific activities they did.

Another grandmother in the Sunshine State shared that her grandchildren "are teaching me all the time," noting that they often know more than she does during educational outings.

One grandfather told Doocy that the benefit comes from "being active" rather than "just sitting around."

Another Floridian grandparent mentioned that the role requires becoming "a kid again," often involving physical play and responding to the children's constant needs.

Grandfather took his grandson to the zoo

While regular grandparenting offers mental benefits, experts caution that becoming a primary caregiver can create high stress levels that may offset these advantages. (iStock)

The interviews touched on the variety of roles that grandparents play, from providing discipline to offering treats.

Doocy also got a grandchild’s perspective. "Nana gives us lots of popsicles," one child said when asked what Grandma and Grandpa did, that Mom and Dad didn’t.

However, the study also revealed that there are limits to the benefits of caregiving.

The study's lead researcher, Flavia Chereches of Tilburg University in the Netherlands, suggested that the environment matters, noting that voluntary care in a supportive family is different from a stressful or burdensome environment.

Grandmother carrying her granddaughter on back outdoors

Interacting with grandchildren helps slow cognitive decline by keeping seniors physically active, socially engaged and mentally challenged through questions and play. (iStock)

Doocy echoed this, stating that while caregiving is beneficial "up to a point," being a primary caregiver "can lend itself to a lot of stress."

"It's always yes with your grandparents," Lawrence Jones chimed in. "Your parents tell you no, but your grandparents always tell you yes. This is why we love them so much."

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

