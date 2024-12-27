7 of Google’s most-searched health questions in 2024, with expert responses

Google has long been a go-to tool for many who have health-related questions – and 2024 was no different.

Americans across the country turned to the search engine for answers to their medical concerns throughout the year.

Soliant Health, a health care job search site based in Georgia, analyzed 2024 Google search data to identify popular questions from each state, as well as a few of the most generally Googled medical queries.

Below are seven of the top-searched questions, along with answers from Australia-based registered nurse Karen Stockdale.

1. Is bronchitis contagious?

Bronchitis is not contagious, but Stockdale revealed to Soliant that the virus that causes it could be.

Illnesses like colds, influenza and RSV can all lead to bronchitis, which can be contagious for a few days to a week, she said.

2. Is pneumonia contagious?

While there are many types of pneumonia, the most common are either viral or bacterial, according to Stockdale.

"Bacterial pneumonia is usually caused by bacteria that already live in the upper respiratory tract, and it develops after a cold or the flu," she said. "These types of pneumonia can be contagious, but are not as easily spread."

Viral pneumonia can result from other viruses, such as COVID-19, influenza, RSV and other contagious illnesses.

"These respiratory conditions are easily spread to others via respiratory droplets in the air, meaning the underlying viral infections are contagious," the nurse added.

3. What is lupus?

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that causes a person’s own immune system to malfunction and attack healthy tissues, according to Stockdale.

"It is a long-term disease that causes inflammation and pain in many parts of the body, such as the skin, joints and internal organs," she said.

Since lupus can impact different parts of the body, symptoms may vary. The disease is most common in women aged 15 to 44, Stockdale noted.

4. How much water should I drink each day?

Americans were curious about how much water they should be drinking.

While hydration is key to good health, the specific amount varies per person depending on gender, weight and other factors, Stockdale said.

"For example, a petite female’s intake requirements would vary considerably from a male bodybuilder's," she said. "The best way to determine your optimum water intake is to [consider] body weight and activity levels."

Stockdale referenced Penn Medicine’s recommendation of drinking 0.5 to 1 ounce of water per pound of body weight, depending on the amount of physical activity.

"If you are not doing strenuous activity, 0.5 ounces per pound should be sufficient," she said.

"If you are working outside, playing a sport or are otherwise very active, 1 ounce of water per body weight will be needed to replenish your body."

5. Is strep throat contagious?

The group of bacteria that causes strep throat, called group A Streptococcus, is "very contagious," Stockdale cautioned.

These bacteria can spread through droplets when an infected person sneezes or coughs, as well as from sharing drinks or food.

"A person with untreated strep throat can be contagious for up to three weeks, infecting others," the registered nurse warned.

6. How long does the flu last?

The flu can be extremely uncomfortable, and cases can last longer than expected.

The average influenza case lasts five to seven days, according to Stockdale. Common symptoms include fever, body aches, fatigue, congestion, diarrhea, coughing and sore throat.

"Those with compromised immune systems may experience a longer period of symptoms," the nurse said.

7. What causes high blood pressure?

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension, usually develops "slowly over time," Stockdale stated.

The condition can be caused by various medical conditions, unhealthy lifestyle choices and genetics.

"People with obesity, diabetes and low levels of physical activity are more likely to develop high blood pressure," Stockdale said.

"Some women can also experience high blood pressure during pregnancy."