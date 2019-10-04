Florida company recalls tuna products after reports of 4 illnesses

A Florida company has issued a recall for various tuna products over concerns of elevated levels of histamines, which could cause an allergic reaction in consumers. Mical Seafood, Inc. said the recall, which was initiated after four reports of illnesses, affects its frozen, wild-caught yellowfin tuna poke cubes, tuna loins, tuna ground meat and 6-ounce tuna steaks.

WHOLE FOODS RECALLS DORSET CHEESE OVER POSSIBLE LISTERIA CONTAMINATION

The allergic reaction is also referred to as scombroid fish poisoning, which can cause tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives and itchy skin, nausea, and vomiting or diarrhea, according to the FDA recall notice. The symptoms typically resolve within several hours, but severe cases may warrant medical attention.

The impacted products were sold in 10-pound or 30-pound varieties and were produced between April 2, 2019, and May 14, 2019. They were sold to customers in Maryland, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Alabama, North Carolina, California, Michigan, Rhode Island, U.S. Virgin Islands, Sint Maarten and Grand Cayman.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

The company said it believes the four illnesses were isolated incidents. Consumers who purchased the affected products are instructed to quarantine it until returned to the supplier for a full refund. Those with additional questions are instructed to contact (954) 935-0133.