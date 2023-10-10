Drinking an extra cup of coffee per day could help with weight management, study finds

Adding an extra cup of unsweetened coffee each day was associated with a reduced risk of gaining weight over a four-year period, according to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition on Oct. 1.

The benefit, however, was canceled if a person added a teaspoon of sugar to the hot beverage.

Adding "cream or non-dairy coffee whitener" did not have an effect on weight , the published report said.

Researchers from the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts , collected data from three prospective cohort studies: the Nurses’ Health Study (1986-2010), the Nurses’ Health Study II (1991-2015) and the Health Professional Follow-up Study (1991-2014).

The research zeroed in on the relationship between coffee consumption habits and body weight changes during four-year increments.

Participants completed questionnaires about the foods and beverages they consumed.

The researchers looked at both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee consumption and considered whether the drinks were prepared with sugar, non-sweeteners or cream, the study said.

The findings revealed that one additional cup of unsweetened coffee per day was associated with a decrease of .12 kilograms or .26 pounds over a four-year period.

Participants who increased their daily intake by one teaspoon of sugar, however, gained .09 kilograms or .20 pounds over that same period.

These associations between coffee and sugar consumption with changes in body weight were more significant among younger participants and those who were considered overweight or obese .

Nutrition experts who were not involved with the study shared their thoughts with Fox News Digital on the findings.

"Increasing intake of a warm, low- to no-calorie beverage may improve body weight, as increasing fluids, especially warm fluids, can improve the feeling of satiety, which may lead to fewer overall calories consumed throughout the day," Erin Palinski-Wade, a New Jersey-based registered dietitian, told Fox News Digital.

Adding sugar could negate the benefit of weight loss associated with coffee, as sugar can be a source of extra calories without providing a feeling of satiety, Palinski-Wade said.

However, adding certain creamers/whiteners may have benefits, she indicated.

"Milk and creamer additions can add protein/fat, which may help with satiety," she said.

"In addition, few individuals use excessive quantities of milk or creamer as they do with added sugar, due to a preference for sweets."

The study did have some potential limitations, Palinski-Wade noted.

"It is important to remember that these findings show an association and not a causation," she said.

"Individuals who add sugar to coffee may also be more likely to eat added sugar in other ways throughout the day, which can impact body weight and health."

On the other hand, those who consume unsweetened coffee may be more likely to focus on reducing added sugar in their overall diet, she added.

Kim Kulp, a registered dietitian-nutrition and owner of the Gut Health Connection in San Francisco , told Fox News Digital that the study shows an association between sweetened coffee and long-term weight gain — but that’s very different from showing that a small amount of sugar added to coffee actually causes weight gain.

"A teaspoon of sugar contains 16 calories and only 4 grams of carbohydrates," she said.

"This tiny increase in calories by itself isn’t likely to cause weight gain, but it may tell us something about those who prefer to start their day with a little sweetness."

There are other associations to explore aside from adding sugar to coffee, the expert noted, such as whether they eat more sugar each day than those who don’t, as well as any other diet and lifestyle factors .

"Most of the time, weight gain is about so much more than just one food," Kulp said.

Experts emphasized the importance of discussing any dietary concerns or weight loss efforts with a health care professional .