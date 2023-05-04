Dozens of people infected with COVID-19 at CDC’s annual conference of ‘disease detectives’

Dozens of people were likely infected with COVID-19 at a conference held by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia , from April 24 to 27, according to a CDC representative.

At the annual Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Conference, officers known as "disease detectives" gathered to share "leading-edge investigations, scientific findings and forward-thinking strategies to inform improvements in public health," per the CDC.

Approximately 35 individuals had reported testing positive as of May 2, CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund confirmed in an email to Fox News Digital.

"To date, everyone we are aware of who has tested positive is isolating at home and monitoring symptoms," she wrote.

This is the first time the event has been conducted in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic .

Around 2,000 people attended the event, which was held at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia, part of the InterContinental Hotels Group, near the CDC’s headquarters.

"CDC is working with the Georgia Department of Health to conduct a rapid epidemiological assessment of confirmed COVID-19 cases that appear to be connected to the 2023 EIS Conference to determine transmission patterns," Nordlund said.

The conference protocols followed "CDC guidance," she said, adding that "many conference attendees chose to mask during the conference."

The CDC has reported the COVID cases to the Georgia Department of Health and has reached out to inform conference attendees of the cases, according to Nordlund.

"During the closing session, EIS leaders made an announcement about potential cases and took prompt action to reduce further spread connected with the event," she added.

Although COVID cases continue to decline nationwide, the CDC continues to recommend that everyone aged 6 months and older stay up to date with all COVID-19 vaccines , including an updated vaccine.

"Whenever there are large gatherings, especially indoors, such as at a conference, there is the possibility of COVID-19 spread, even in periods of low community spread," Nordlund said. "COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized and dying."

Just under 2,000 people were reported to be infected with COVID in the state of Atlanta last week, according to the CDC.