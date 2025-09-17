Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Health

Dan Marino’s metabolic liver disease highlights growing health concern

Hall of Fame quarterback discovered metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis during routine checkup

By Khloe Quill Fox News
close
Scientist shares reversal of liver disease in new trial Video

Scientist shares reversal of liver disease in new trial

Arun Sanyal, M.D., director of the VCU Stravitz-Sanyal Institute for Liver Disease and Metabolic Health, discusses the clinical trial involving 800 participants, in which a weekly dose of semaglutide was effective at treating fatty liver disease.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino recently revealed that he was diagnosed with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH. 

The Miami Dolphins legend said the discovery came years ago after a routine checkup when he was feeling sluggish

"MASH is a serious form of liver disease characterized by an excessive buildup of fat in the liver, combined with inflammation and liver cell damage," Rosario Ligresti, M.D., chief of gastroenterology at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital. 

HALL OF FAMER DAN MARINO OPENS UP ABOUT MASH DIAGNOSIS, WHY HE WANTS TO SHARE HIS HEALTH JOURNEY

Unlike alcoholic liver disease or viral hepatitis, MASH develops silently from everyday health issues like obesity, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

While Marino’s story grabbed headlines, experts say it’s part of a much larger health crisis that often goes unnoticed.

Image representing liver disease, man at doctor

MASH is a serious form of liver disease characterized by an excessive buildup of fat in the liver, along with inflammation and cell damage. (iStock)

"MASH is often called a ‘silent’ disease because it typically progresses slowly over many years with few to no symptoms in its early stages," Ligresti said.

STANFORD SCIENTISTS 'TOTALLY SURPRISED' BY POTENTIAL PARKINSON'S TREATMENT DISCOVERY

By the time red flags like fatigue, jaundice, swelling or easy bruising appear, the damage may already be done, the doctor warned.

Persistent inflammation can lead to fibrosis, which may progress to cirrhosis, a severe and irreversible scarring of the liver.

Former Dolphins star Dan Marino diagnosed with MASH, the dangerous liver condition you might not know about

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino recently revealed that he was diagnosed with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.  (Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Cleveland Clinic notes that MASH develops from MASLD (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease), a condition in which fat is present in the liver but doesn’t produce significant inflammation. The shift to MASH is what makes it dangerous.

HEPATITIS A OUTBREAK INFECTS THOUSANDS OF TRAVELERS AT POPULAR DESTINATIONS

An estimated 1.5% to 6.5% of the global population is affected by this disease, according to Ligresti, and the numbers are rising alongside obesity and diabetes rates.

"While it can affect people of any age, it is most frequently diagnosed in middle-aged adults," he said.

A sedentary lifestyle and a diet high in processed foods, sugary drinks and unhealthy fats are predominant causes of the disease, although genetics may also play a role.

Former quarterback's diagnosis highlights growing health crisis linked to obesity and diabetes rates

Early intervention can reverse liver disease, and now, some weight-loss medications may also provide a solution. (iStock)

Cleveland Clinic lists the following warning signs that may indicate MASH.

  • An ache in the upper right abdomen
  • Extreme fatigue and weakness
  • Loss of appetite
  • Swollen belly
  • Unexpected weight loss
  • Yellowing of the skin and eyes

Catching the disease early is key, experts say.

MORE IN HEALTH NEWS

"If you believe you might have MASH, especially if you have risk factors like obesity, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol, it is crucial to see a healthcare provider," Ligresti advised.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Lifestyle changes like diet, exercise and weight loss can often halt or even reverse liver damage in the early stages," he added.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

As of this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved GLP-1 medications — already used for diabetes and weight loss — as treatment for MASH. Research shows they can reduce liver fat, improve inflammation and decrease scarring.

Khloe Quill is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. She and the lifestyle team cover a range of story topics including food and drink, travel, and health. 

Close modal

Continue