Dan Marino’s metabolic liver disease highlights growing health concern

Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Marino recently revealed that he was diagnosed with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH.

The Miami Dolphins legend said the discovery came years ago after a routine checkup when he was feeling sluggish.

"MASH is a serious form of liver disease characterized by an excessive buildup of fat in the liver, combined with inflammation and liver cell damage," Rosario Ligresti, M.D., chief of gastroenterology at Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey, told Fox News Digital.

Unlike alcoholic liver disease or viral hepatitis, MASH develops silently from everyday health issues like obesity, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.

While Marino’s story grabbed headlines, experts say it’s part of a much larger health crisis that often goes unnoticed.

"MASH is often called a ‘silent’ disease because it typically progresses slowly over many years with few to no symptoms in its early stages," Ligresti said.

By the time red flags like fatigue, jaundice, swelling or easy bruising appear, the damage may already be done, the doctor warned.

Persistent inflammation can lead to fibrosis, which may progress to cirrhosis, a severe and irreversible scarring of the liver.

Cleveland Clinic notes that MASH develops from MASLD (metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease), a condition in which fat is present in the liver but doesn’t produce significant inflammation. The shift to MASH is what makes it dangerous.

An estimated 1.5% to 6.5% of the global population is affected by this disease, according to Ligresti, and the numbers are rising alongside obesity and diabetes rates.

"While it can affect people of any age, it is most frequently diagnosed in middle-aged adults," he said.

A sedentary lifestyle and a diet high in processed foods, sugary drinks and unhealthy fats are predominant causes of the disease, although genetics may also play a role.

Cleveland Clinic lists the following warning signs that may indicate MASH.

An ache in the upper right abdomen

Extreme fatigue and weakness

Loss of appetite

Swollen belly

Unexpected weight loss

Yellowing of the skin and eyes

Catching the disease early is key, experts say.

"If you believe you might have MASH, especially if you have risk factors like obesity, type 2 diabetes or high cholesterol, it is crucial to see a healthcare provider," Ligresti advised.

"Lifestyle changes like diet, exercise and weight loss can often halt or even reverse liver damage in the early stages," he added.

As of this year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved GLP-1 medications — already used for diabetes and weight loss — as treatment for MASH. Research shows they can reduce liver fat, improve inflammation and decrease scarring.