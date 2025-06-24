Hepatitis A outbreak infects thousands of travelers at popular destinations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A spike in viral infections has sickened thousands of travelers and caused several deaths at some popular European destinations.

Four countries — Austria, Czechia, Hungary and Slovakia — have reported a spike in hepatitis A cases between January and May 2025, according to a rapid risk assessment issued by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

In total, 2,097 cases have been reported across the four countries.

WHAT IS HEPATITIS?

Slovakia, which has been dealing with an active outbreak since 2022, represents 880 of those cases. Czechia is the next most affected country, reporting 600 cases and six deaths, the ECDC stated. Hungary has reported 530 cases in 2025, and Austria has reported 87.

Hepatitis A is an "acute viral liver disease" caused by the hepatitis A virus (HAV), according to the agency.

The disease is mainly spread through contaminated food or water, or through close contact with infected people.

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, said that hepatitis A is a "widely transmissible" disease that spreads easily among food handlers and "can get you very sick."

People who have not received the hepatitis A vaccination or been infected by the virus are susceptible, the agency noted. Vaccinations are given in two doses, six to 12 months apart, according to Siegel.

"People will have lifetime immunity after infection," the doctor noted. "A doctor can check your titres (levels of blood antibodies) to document that you are immune from prior vaccination."

Groups most affected by the infections include people who are homeless, use or inject recreational drugs or live in unsanitary conditions, as well as those with limited access to healthcare.

"Within these groups, the risk of the disease is assessed as moderate for those below 40 years of age and high for adults 40 years of age or older, as the severity of the disease increases with age," the ECDC stated.

"For people with predisposing liver disease or older adults, the risk can be very high. The risk for the broader population in these countries is assessed as low to moderate."

Those who are immunosuppressed are also at a higher risk, the alert said.

Not everyone will develop symptoms, but those who do may notice the following common effects, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dark urine or clay-colored stools

Diarrhea

Fatigue

Fever

Joint pain

Loss of appetite

Nausea, stomach pain or vomiting

Yellow skin or eyes (jaundice)

"This outbreak reminds us that hepatitis A can cause serious illness and death, especially among people with limited access to healthcare and basic hygiene," said Ole Heuer, head of the ECDC's One Health Unit, in a press release.

"We need to strengthen outreach, provide access to vaccination in groups more likely to be exposed and ensure basic sanitation, especially in response to the increase in cases."

To address the outbreak, the ECDC recommends investigating potential means of transmission of hepatitis A, such as "possible foodborne transmission or spill-overs into other groups at increased risk of infection."

The agency also calls for targeted vaccination programs, "post-exposure prophylaxis" to close contacts to prevent infection, and more genetic testing of the virus, as well as increased education and awareness among high-risk groups.

According to the CDC, receiving the hepatitis A vaccine or immune globulin (medication containing antibodies) within two weeks of exposure can prevent illness.