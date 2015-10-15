Children’s snack brand recalls applesauce due to mold

Snack brand GoGo squeeZ announced a voluntary recall of their applesauce pouches due to the development of mold. In an announcement on their website, the company said the mold poses no known health risk.

The recalled applesauce pouches have a “best before date” between June 30, 2016 and July 26, 2016 and were produced in the U.S. The company said no other products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased an affected product are advised to not consume them and to call the company at 1-844-275-5841 or visit their website to request a product replacement voucher.

Click for more from GoGo squeeZ.