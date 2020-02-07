Chicago couple diagnosed with coronavirus released from hospital

The Chicago couple who had been hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus have been discharged to their home. The couple had been receiving treatment at AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, according to the Illinois Department of Health.

Both patients, whose identities have not been released, were reported to be stable when health officials first confirmed the cases. On Jan. 30, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that a male in Chicago had contracted the illness from his wife, who was diagnosed with the virus after returning from Wuhan, China, marking the first instance of person-to-person transmission in the U.S.

Officials had been working to identify potential contacts of the couple but insisted that risk to the general public remained low. In total, the U.S. has tallied 12 cases of the coronavirus. The country’s first patient, a Seattle man in his 30s, has also been released from the hospital.

More than 30,000 people have been sickened by the virus, which has killed at least 638. About 99 percent of the cases have occurred in mainland China.