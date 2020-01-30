Person-to-person transmission of coronavirus reported in US, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported the first case of person-to-person transmission of coronavirus in the U.S. In a telebriefing on Thursday, Dr. Robert Redfield, the CDC director, said the health agency had expected to identify "some" person-to-person spread in the U.S., but that risk to the American public "remains low."

The case involves a Chicago resident, who is the spouse of the first confirmed travel-related case in Illinois. Officials stressed that the woman, who is in her 60s and is said to be "doing well" and her husband, who is of similar age with underlying medical conditions, were in close contact before he developed symptoms. Officials said they believe the woman's husband was exposed to the virus while she was symptomatic.

Both patients remain hospitalized, and the man is stable. He marks the sixth case of coronavirus in the U.S. and the second in Illinois.

Officials said an investigative team is continuing to look into potential contacts of the couple.

At this time, the CDC said it does not recommend the general public wear masks, but that those who have recently traveled to China be vigilant about reporting possible symptoms.

The virus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has sickened more than 7,700 people and has been linked to at least 170 deaths.

This is a developing story.