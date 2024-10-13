Cheap Ozempic knock-offs have risen in popularity — but are they safe?

As prices for Ozempic have risen in recent months, many people may be seeking cheaper alternatives for managing diabetes or weight loss.

Some doctors, along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), are warning of the potential risks of using "knock-off brands" of semaglutides, which belong to the GLP-1 class of medications.

Dr. Brett Osborn, a Florida neurosurgeon and longevity doctor who has prescribed pharmaceutical-grade versions of these medications since 2019, said he is "concerned" by this trend.

"Due to the cost of brand-name Ozempic, more and more people are turning to cheaper knock-off versions, often found online or through non-regulated channels," he told Fox News Digital.

"These knock-offs are synthesized in non-medical environments without the necessary quality assurance or quality control, making them inherently risky."

There is the potential for these medications to be harmful when there’s no oversight of their source or production quality, Osborn warned.

"When they’re made in unregulated environments, there's no telling what you’re putting into your body."

Dr. Sue Decotiis, MD, a weight-loss doctor in New York City, confirmed that some people are seeking low-cost alternatives, but noted that their potential dangers are becoming more widely known.

"This happened to one of my patients before he came to me," she shared with Fox News Digital.

"He got a medication from a pharmacy in Florida and then the drug just stopped working. Weeks later, the pharmacy shut down."

Many of the illegitimate pharmacies that are not credited by their state’s local pharmacy board will "just disappear," Decotiis said.

"You should only be using pharmaceutical-grade versions prescribed by a licensed doctor."

The biggest risk is that the patient has no idea what’s in the medications, she warned, as disreputable providers could add fillers to the products.

Consider the source

Medications like Ozempic require "precision in manufacturing," according to Osborn.

"You should only be using pharmaceutical-grade versions prescribed by a licensed doctor," he said.

"The risk with these variants is too high, and there’s no regulation to ensure they are made properly."

People should use caution when ordering any medication online, doctors agree.

"Unless you’re getting the medication from a licensed pharmacy with a valid prescription from a doctor, purchasing Ozempic or its knockoffs online is dangerous," Osborn warned. "You can’t verify the product's source, ingredients or safety."

"I know of several nurse practitioners who stockpile Ozempic knock-offs and sell them on their Facebook pages," he noted. "In essence, there is a massive black market for it."

While some online platforms may be legal because a health care provider is writing the prescription, there could be other associated risks, Decotiis noted.

"It may be that there isn’t any personalized care or any body composition being followed."

Shortages of these unregulated medications are also common.

"This is problematic after paying upfront, as many patients never get the medication they thought they would get," Decotiis said. "The buyer must be aware."

One of the biggest red flags is if an online platform offers to directly send a medication, Decotiis noted.

"If you can buy it directly, it is an unlawful site," she noted. "These sites get shut down daily — who knows what they are actually dispensing."

Legitimate compound companies only work with physicians, Decotiis said, and do not communicate directly with patients.

Cost-saving options

If cost is a concern, there are safer alternatives than purchasing knock-off brands, experts say.

"Many pharmaceutical companies offer patient assistance programs — your doctor can guide you to those options," Osborn said.

"There are other prescription medications that may be more affordable, but still safe and effective for lowering insulin levels and driving weight loss," he added.

One example is metformin, another time-tested diabetes medication.

Added Osborn, "Under no circumstances should you turn to unregulated alternatives just to save money."

Decotiis acknowledged that it can be "very difficult" for many people to obtain Ozempic and similar medications.

"These drugs are expensive, and it’s hard for many people to get the care they need," she said.

"For compounded products, you’re paying by ounce, while with big pharma, you’re paying for a monthly supply," she went on.

"With the big pharma drugs, you’re paying more up front, but as it goes up in dose, it’s actually cheaper."

With compounded medications, a licensed pharmacist or physician combines, mixes or alters the ingredients to create a customized drug to meet a patient’s individual needs, but it is not FDA-approved, according to the agency.

"This means the agency does not review compounded drugs for safety, effectiveness or quality before they are marketed," the FDA states on its website.

‘Safety first’

Osborn reiterated that medications like Ozempic should only be prescribed by a physician licensed to write prescriptions — "not a nurse practitioner via a telemedicine visit or a chiropractor."

"When used correctly, these medications are powerful tools, but can be dangerous in the wrong hands," he said.

"Always consult a health care provider with the proper training and experience in using these medications. Safety first."

The FDA and the World Health Organization (WHO) have both investigated cases of counterfeit Ozempic products in recent months and years.

"FDA is aware that some patients and health care professionals may look to unapproved versions of GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists) drugs, including semaglutide and tirzepatide, as an option for weight loss," the agency wrote in a recent announcement on its website.

"This can be risky for patients, as unapproved versions do not undergo FDA’s review for safety, effectiveness and quality before they are marketed."

The FDA recommends that retail pharmacies only purchase authentic Ozempic through authorized distributors of Novo Nordisk, the company that makes Ozempic and Wegovy, and that patients only obtain Ozempic with a valid prescription through state-licensed pharmacies.

Fox News Digital reached out to Novo Nordisk and the FDA for comment.