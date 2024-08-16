Expand / Collapse search
Mayim Bialik

Former 'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik receives hyperbaric chamber treatment to address health issues

'The Big Bang Theory' star plans to receive hyperbaric oxygen chamber treatment for six months

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
Mayim Bialik is addressing her health issues, as the former "Jeopardy!" host revealed she plans to receive hyperbaric treatment for the next six months.

The 48-year-old actress took to her social media to candidly share her health update while she posed in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. 

"What on earth!?" Bialik captioned the Instagram post. "This is me in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber which now lives at my house! Yup. I’m using it for the next six months as it has been recommended by many people I trust - including several of my doctors- to address inflammation and autoimmune issues…"

‘JEOPARDY!’ HOST MAYIM BIALIK ADMITS SHE FEELS ‘USELESS, IRRELEVANT AND WORTHLESS’

mayim bialik treatment

Mayim Bialik, former "Jeopardy!" host, took to her social media to candidly share her health update while she posed in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. (Instagram/Mayim Bialik/Getty Images)

Although the "Big Bang Theory" star admitted her health issues make her feel uneasy, she shared several photos of her grinning ear to ear inside the hyperbaric chamber.

"I know it might seem crazy and like some Hollywood trend, but I’m choosing to cultivate (fancy way to say it!) an open mind about the numerous health benefits this chamber can provide," she continued.

"I’ll report back over the course of the next six months while this (surprisingly roomy and actually not claustrophobia-inducing!) chamber is my roomie."

Mayim Bialik on the red carpet

Bialik said she'll be using the hyperbaric chamber for the next six months. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center.)

The neuroscientist has previously raised awareness about mental and physical health on her social media platforms, as well as on her "Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown" podcast. 

Last August, Bialik took charge of her health as she revealed to her fans that she had been hospitalized

While she was in the hospital for a routine colonoscopy, she took the opportunity to urge others to keep up with these kinds of preventative tests and not be embarrassed by them.

Mayim Bialik hosting jeopardy

Bialik was named an official host of "Jeopardy!" after Alex Trebek's passing, but it was announced in December that she would no longer be working with the show. (Getty Images)

"It’s not terribly fun getting older," Bialik admitted in her caption. "Especially when you have to get a routine colonoscopy and really wish you didn’t have to."

A split image of Mayim Bialik at an event and at a hospital

Bialik had a routine colonoscopy last year, and she took the opportunity to urge others to keep up with these kinds of preventative tests. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Los Angeles LGBT Center/Mayim Bialik/Instagram)

In a video she shared, she was makeup-free while wearing a hospital gown. She said, "Everything's fine, I'm fine, everything's fine, but I'm having a routine procedure today that is recommended for people of a certain age."

She explained that she wanted to make a video at the time about the topic "because I think it's these kinds of things that if we don't talk about them, it's more likely that people don't pay the attention they need to certain aspects of our physical well-being, which is connected to our mental well-being."

Mayim Bialik as Amy Farrah Fowler and Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper in 'The Big Bang Theory'

Mayim Bialik was introduced in season three to the "Big Bang Theory" fan base as Amy Farrah Fowler, a romantic interest for Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper. (Bill Inoshita/CBS)

According to the CDC, it's recommended that adults begin getting routine colonoscopies at age 45 or earlier if a person has inflammatory bowel disease or a family history of colon cancer or polyps.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

