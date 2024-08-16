Former 'Jeopardy!' host Mayim Bialik receives hyperbaric chamber treatment to address health issues

Mayim Bialik is addressing her health issues, as the former "Jeopardy!" host revealed she plans to receive hyperbaric treatment for the next six months.

The 48-year-old actress took to her social media to candidly share her health update while she posed in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

"What on earth!?" Bialik captioned the Instagram post. "This is me in the Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber which now lives at my house! Yup. I’m using it for the next six months as it has been recommended by many people I trust - including several of my doctors- to address inflammation and autoimmune issues…"

‘JEOPARDY!’ HOST MAYIM BIALIK ADMITS SHE FEELS ‘USELESS, IRRELEVANT AND WORTHLESS’

Although the "Big Bang Theory" star admitted her health issues make her feel uneasy, she shared several photos of her grinning ear to ear inside the hyperbaric chamber.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

"I know it might seem crazy and like some Hollywood trend, but I’m choosing to cultivate (fancy way to say it!) an open mind about the numerous health benefits this chamber can provide," she continued.

"I’ll report back over the course of the next six months while this (surprisingly roomy and actually not claustrophobia-inducing!) chamber is my roomie."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The neuroscientist has previously raised awareness about mental and physical health on her social media platforms, as well as on her "Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown" podcast.

Last August, Bialik took charge of her health as she revealed to her fans that she had been hospitalized.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW POST

While she was in the hospital for a routine colonoscopy, she took the opportunity to urge others to keep up with these kinds of preventative tests and not be embarrassed by them.

"It’s not terribly fun getting older," Bialik admitted in her caption. "Especially when you have to get a routine colonoscopy and really wish you didn’t have to."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In a video she shared, she was makeup-free while wearing a hospital gown. She said, "Everything's fine, I'm fine, everything's fine, but I'm having a routine procedure today that is recommended for people of a certain age."

She explained that she wanted to make a video at the time about the topic "because I think it's these kinds of things that if we don't talk about them, it's more likely that people don't pay the attention they need to certain aspects of our physical well-being, which is connected to our mental well-being."



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to the CDC, it's recommended that adults begin getting routine colonoscopies at age 45 or earlier if a person has inflammatory bowel disease or a family history of colon cancer or polyps.

Fox News Digital's Emily Trainham contributed to this report.