CDC slashes childhood vaccine schedule in unprecedented overhaul following pandemic trust issues

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Monday a major overhaul of the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule, reducing the number of routine immunizations recommended for children.

According to a CDC release, Deputy Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Jim O’Neill, serving as acting CDC director, signed a decision memorandum accepting the findings of a comprehensive scientific assessment ordered by President Donald Trump in December.

The assessment examined childhood immunization practices in 20 peer, developed nations and found that the United States is a "global outlier" in both the number of diseases covered by its routine childhood vaccine schedule and the total number of recommended doses.

The assessment also concluded that the U.S. does not achieve higher vaccination rates than countries that recommend fewer vaccines.

BIPARTISAN FURY AT CDC: SENATORS DEMAND PROBE, REJECT VACCINE GUIDANCE AS ILLEGITIMATE

"President Trump directed us to examine how other developed nations protect their children and to take action if they are doing better," Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said in a statement.

"After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the U.S. childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent," Kennedy said. "This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health."

TRUMP SIGNS OFF ON NATIONWIDE VACCINE SCHEDULE REVIEW AS CDC WITHDRAWS INFANT HEP B GUIDANCE: 'FAST TRACK'

Under the updated framework, the CDC will continue organizing vaccines into three categories: those recommended for all children, those recommended for certain high-risk groups and those based on shared clinical decision-making.

Vaccines recommended for all children include protection against measles, mumps, rubella, polio, pertussis, tetanus, diphtheria, Haemophilus influenzae type B (Hib), pneumococcal disease, human papillomavirus (HPV) and chickenpox.

All CDC-recommended vaccines will remain fully covered by insurance without cost-sharing, the CDC said.

RAND PAUL CLASHES WITH TOP DEMOCRAT OVER CDC PUSHING VACCINES ON INFANTS

Senior officials at HHS said the change is meant to rebuild confidence in public health institutions after trust was lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kennedy had discussed the shift during remarks at the White House, framing it as part of a broader effort to address declining vaccination adherence.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Public health works only when people trust it," Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.