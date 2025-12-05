Trump signs off on nationwide vaccine schedule review as CDC withdraws infant Hep B guidance: 'Fast track'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump ordered a sweeping federal review of every childhood vaccine recommendation in the United States on Friday just hours after a CDC advisory committee voted to end its long-standing guidance for infants to receive the Hepatitis B vaccine at birth, calling the rule unnecessary for healthy newborns.

"Today, the CDC Vaccine Committee made a very good decision to END their Hepatitis B Vaccine Recommendation for babies, the vast majority of whom are at NO RISK of Hepatitis B, a disease that is mostly transmitted sexually, or through dirty needles," wrote Trump.

The president also critiqued what he sees as a vaccine schedule which requires ‘far more than is necessary.'



"The American Childhood Vaccine Schedule long required 72 "jabs," for perfectly healthy babies, far more than any other Country in the World, and far more than is necessary," the president added. "In fact, it is ridiculous! Many parents and scientists have been questioning the efficacy of this "schedule," as have I!"

Trump announced he signed a memo directing HHS to ‘fast track’ the current American vaccine schedule.

"I have just signed a Presidential Memorandum directing the Department of Health and Human Services to "FAST TRACK" a comprehensive evaluation of Vaccine Schedules from other Countries around the World, and better align the U.S. Vaccine Schedule, so it is finally rooted in the Gold Standard of Science and COMMON SENSE!" Trump wrote.

President Trump closed his message by reiterating his support for his HHS Secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr., writing "I am fully confident Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., and the CDC, will get this done, quickly and correctly, for our Nation’s Children."

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

