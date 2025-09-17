Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Rand Paul

Rand Paul clashes with top Democrat over CDC pushing vaccines on infants

Paul questions former CDC director on COVID-19, Hepatitis vaccines for infants

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Rand Paul clashes with Bernie Sanders, former CDC director over vaccinating infants Video

Rand Paul clashes with Bernie Sanders, former CDC director over vaccinating infants

Sen. Rand Paul clashed with his colleague Sen. Bernie Sanders and former CDC Director Susan Monarez during a hearing on Wednesday.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., clashed with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former CDC Director Susan Monarez over recommending vaccines for infants on Wednesday.

The back-and-forth arose during a Senate hearing on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s decision to oust Monarez last month. Monarez claims she was forced out for refusing to fire individuals responsible for the CDC's vaccine recommendations, arguing there is no scientific support for removing certain vaccines from the list.

Paul sought to turn the tables on the former official during his questioning.

"When we're discussing the science here, we have to discuss what is the science in favor of giving the vaccine to a 6-month-old, and what are the benefits from that? And there is no benefit of hospitalization or death. And then what would the risks of that vaccine be? We have large population studies of the risks of the vaccine in younger people," Paul said.

WHY BERNIE SANDERS IS CALLING ON RFK JR. TO RESIGN

Sen. Rand Paul

Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., clashed with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., during a Wednesday Senate hearing. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"You won't fire the people who are saying we have to vaccinate our kids at 6 months of age. That's who you refused to fire," he pressed.

"That assertion is not commensurate with the experience that I had with the individuals who were identified to be fired," Monarez replied as Paul cut her off.

"Did any of the people you refused to fire," Paul began before Sanders then interjected himself: "She's about to answer the question."

BIPARTISAN FURY AT CDC: SENATORS DEMAND PROBE, REJECT VACCINE GUIDANCE AS ILLEGITIMATE

Paul then argued that "we should" remove recommendations that infants receive the COVID-19 vaccine and others that he said are not relevant for children.

former CDC director Susan Monarez testifies to Congress

Susan Monarez, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"What is the medical reason to give a Hepatitis-B vaccine to a newborn whose mom has no Hepatitis?" Paul asked.

Sanders then interjected again as Paul spoke over Monarez, who did not directly answer the question.

CDC DIRECTOR SUSAN MONAREZ REFUSES TO BE FIRED AS OTHER OFFICIALS CALL IT QUITS

"You had your time Bernie, I've got mine," Paul said testily before turning back to Monarez. "What is the medical, scientific reason and proof for giving a newborn a Hepatitis-B vaccine if the mom is Hep-B negative?"

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sanders interrupted Paul's questioning multiple times at a Wednesday Senate hearing. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Monarez again refused to answer the question directly, and Paul argued that "the burden should be on you" to prove that vaccines recommended for infants are actually helpful.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You want to make all kids take this? The burden is upon you," he said.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue