Cancer treatment could be less effective if patients consume popular sweetener

A common artificial sweetener could make cancer treatments less effective, a new study has found.

Sucralose, a sweetener found in many diet sodas, low-calorie snacks and powdered sugar substitutes, could interfere with immunotherapy in cancer patients, according to research from the University of Pittsburgh and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center.

The study included 132 patients with melanoma (a deadly form of skin cancer) and nonsmall cell lung cancer (the most common type of lung cancer).

All patients were taking anti-PD1 (a type of immunotherapy), either alone or in combination with chemotherapy.

They all completed dietary questionnaires that indicated the volume of artificial sweeteners they consumed.

The researchers found that the patients who consumed high levels of sucralose had a "worse response" to immunotherapy and "poorer survival" than those who consumed low amounts, according to a press release.

"We found that sucralose impeded the effectiveness of immunotherapies across a range of cancer types, stages and treatment modalities," said senior author Diwakar Davar, associate professor of medicine at Pitt and a medical oncologist and hematologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, in the release.

"These observations raise the possibility of designing prebiotics, such as targeted nutrient supplementation for patients who consume high levels of sucralose."

The findings were published in Cancer Discovery, a journal by the American Association for Cancer Research.

"It’s easy to say, ‘Stop drinking diet soda,’ but when patients are being treated for cancer, they are already dealing with enough."

On a positive note, the researchers also found that taking supplements to increase levels of the amino acid arginine counteracted those effects and boosted the effectiveness of immunotherapy, as seen in a study of mice.

"It’s easy to say, ‘Stop drinking diet soda,’ but when patients are being treated for cancer, they are already dealing with enough, so asking them to drastically alter their diet may not be realistic," said lead author Abby Overacre, assistant professor in the Department of Immunology at Pitt and UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, in the release.

"We need to meet patients where they are. That’s why it’s so exciting that arginine supplementation could be a simple approach to counteract the negative effects of sucralose on immunotherapy."

In the mouse study, the sucralose was shown to alter the gut microbiome in a way that reduced levels of arginine. This amino acid is essential for T-cell function, which is a key component of immunotherapy drugs.

"When arginine levels were depleted due to sucralose-driven shifts in the microbiome, T cells couldn’t function properly," said Overacre. "As a result, immunotherapy wasn’t as effective in mice that were fed sucralose."

"For people undergoing cancer treatment, all guidance should come from their healthcare team."

Looking ahead, the researchers plan to launch a clinical trial investigating arginine supplementation in human cancer patients. They will also explore the potential impact of other sugar substitutes on immunotherapy effectiveness.

The study was supported by the National Institutes of Health, the Damon Runyon Cancer Research Foundation and Gateway for Cancer Research.

The Calorie Control Council provided the below statement to Fox News Digital.

"For people undergoing cancer treatment, all guidance should come from their healthcare team," said Carla Saunders, president of the council.

"This study has several limitations, relying on animal research that cannot be directly applied to humans, and [is] a small observational study in humans using self-reported dietary data, which is often subject to misreporting, underreporting and bias. While continued research is critical, scientific regulatory authorities worldwide, including the FDA, have repeatedly confirmed sucralose’s safety for decades."

Fox News Digital reached out to manufacturers of sucralose-containing products requesting comment.