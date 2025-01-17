10 unique Valentine's Day gifts for those in long-distance relationships

A long-distance relationship during Valentine’s Day isn’t ideal, but it can still be plenty romantic if you pick out the right gift to send your partner. The gifts on this list celebrate your love and provide a much-needed reminder that you’re thinking of them, even when you’re not there.

A Lovebox spinning heart messenger box is a modern take on the love note. Gift the box and send sweet messages and the red heart spins until the box is open. You can choose from a black and white box that displays texts and emojis or a color box that shows texts and phots in color.

Original price: $69

No matter how far away you and your significant other are from each other, the Bond Touch long-distance bracelet can make it feel like you’re right next to each other. When your partner touches their bracelet, gentle vibrations are sent to your bracelet, so you can know they’re thinking of you, and vice versa.

Original price: $139.95

A fingerprint necklace is a thoughtful gift that’ll have your partner thinking of you frequently. PicturesOnGold can take a mold of your fingerprint and put it on a silver, gold or rose gold necklace. You can add your or your partner’s birthstone for just $25 more.

Original price: $109.98

Don’t gift just any picture, put it on a cozy blanket instead. Submit any picture to Shutterfly, and they’ll turn it into a photo blanket. You can choose between a soft microfiber fleece, plush fleece or a luxurious Sherpa fabric.

Give a gift that’ll last for months with these love messages in a bottle. You get 50 pre-written messages in a pill bottle that your partner can break open each morning when they’re missing you.

Create a one-of-a-kind memento with this love story mapmaking class you can find on Uncommon Goods. You spend 90 minutes with a creative cartographer that literally maps out your love story and where all your adventures have taken place. The cartographer turns your love into a fantastical realm you can each frame.

Gift your partner a constant reminder that you care with an ongoing flower subscription. The Bouqs Company has three different subscription options, starting at $48. The original option includes 10 to 16 flowers per bouquet, sent to your partner’s door each month. Bloomsy also has a variety of subscription options, both monthly and weekly. You can also choose subscriptions based on your partner’s favorite flowers.

1800Flowers has subscription options that deliver bouquets ranging from every week to every eight weeks. They have a variety of different bouquet options, ranging from European flowers to lavender-colored flowers to classic red roses.

Original price: $29.99

A body pillow is a cozy reminder of you when you’re apart. Amazon has affordable body pillows in a handful of color options. Add in a body pillow cover and you have the perfect comfy gift. Buffy makes a more supportive body pillow that can be shaped in all kinds of ways, great for sleeping and relaxing.

Reel viewers are a blast from the past that can hold your most cherished pictures. You can create your own reel viewer with this kit from Uncommon Goods. Just send in your favorite pictures, and you can get up to 10 reels to put in the viewer.

A travel duffel bag is an ideal gift for couples who are committed to frequent visits. A Laripwit duffel bag is a versatile bag that can be carried like a duffel, a backpack or with a shoulder strap. It has plenty of space without being too bulky.

A Halfday travel duffel bag is a unique bag that folds out to create a hanging compartment for business attire and then folds back up into a duffel. It also has a space for a pair of shoes and a few small bags.