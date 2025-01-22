Cute outfits your kids can wear to their Valentine's Day parties

Valentine’s Day is a time for celebration and kids can join in on the festive fun by dressing up for school in themed outfits. Whether they want to go all out with hearts and pinks or keep it subtle with a touch of red, dressing for Valentine’s Day can help set the tone for a joyful day. Parents and kids enjoy getting creative with outfits that showcase personality while spreading Valentine’s cheer.

When planning an outfit for school, it’s essential to keep comfort and school dress codes in mind. Kids should feel confident and able to participate in all activities while celebrating the holiday. There are countless ways to create a festive look, from fun accessories to complete ensembles. Here are ten creative Valentine’s Day outfit ideas for kids!

A simple and popular choice, heart-themed shirts come in various styles, from bold graphic tees to subtle embroidered designs. This heart-printed tie shirt at Amazon is a fun take with a unisex appeal. Kids can pair these tops with jeans, leggings, or skirts for a comfortable yet festive look. You don’t have to spend a lot, either! A "Wanted: for Stealing Hearts" tee is just 2.99 for tots at The Children’s Place. Same with this "Heart Breaker" long-sleeved graphic tee or this heart-eating dinosaur design at Carter’s.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, you can get these items to your door ASAP. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping today.

Dressing with red or pink pops is a classic way to honor the holiday, and it can also utilize things kids already have in their closets. This color scheme suits all genders and styles, from bright red sweaters to pastel pink dresses. For example, this red trousers and black top set from Walmart. Add a heart-shaped necklace for extra effect or accessories like scarves or hats in complementary colors to tie the outfit together for a cohesive look.

SHOW YOUR PET LOVE ON VALENTINE'S DAY WITH THESE 10 PICKS

Graphic tees like this one featuring cute sayings like "Pizza is my Valentine" on the front are a great option for kids who prefer casual outfits. These shirts can be paired with jeans, joggers or even overalls, making them suitable for a day of learning and play. If you want something more classic, opt for this adorable "Be Mine" style or, even, "Mommy is My Valentine" for that mama’s boy in your life. If they just want the pop of pink without being overly mushy, this on-trend Barbie sweatshirt is the perfect choice!

For kids who enjoy playing dress up, this Valentine’s-themed skirt with heart print and tulle layers adds an extra flair and is the perfect statement piece for that holiday photo opp. Pairing it with comfortable leggings or tights ensures kids stay active and warm throughout the day. For a few dollars more, you can grab this skirt at Amazon, which has heart-shaped sunglasses too!

Some schools allow pajama days for Valentine’s celebrations, making themed pajamas from Lauren Conrad at Kohl’s cozy and festive. They’re also a practical choice that doubles as bedtime attire. Other fun options include this Hershey Kisses set at Walmart or a style for both boys and girls at Old Navy. Don’t forget the Valentine’s slippers!

If you’re crafty and want to create your own Valentine’s attire, pick up this 24-piece Valentine’s Day patch set at Amazon and iron them on to classic GAP denim jackets , shirts, jeans and more! Pink sparkly puffy paint meant for fabric allows you to write sayings or personalize with their name. It’s a great way to get your kid involved to design their own and showcase their creativity and individuality. Plus, it’s an affordable way to create a one-of-a-kind look.

Sometimes, the right accessories can really make the look. Think heart-shaped sunglasses, themed headbands or festive jewelry. This 3-piece Gymboree set featuring heart headbands and festive barrettes is a simple way to add Valentine’s Day flair without committing to a full outfit. They’re also great for kids who prefer to keep their look understated. Amazon also has tons of choices, but this conversation heart headband stands out. A suspenders and bow tie set can also be a adorable choice for boys.

12 VALENTINE'S DAY CRAFTS AND ACTIVITIES FOR KIDS

Valentine’s dresses featuring charming details like heart patterns, bows or ruffled hems make them feel special and festive but still appropriate for school. This cute skirtall at Gymboree offers comfort for all-day wear, allowing kids to enjoy their activities without restrictions. And for the boys? This trousers, bow-tie and button-down set at Amazon lets them have a little fun for the day and really stand out!

Let’s face it: sometimes parents realize at the last minute they have nothing for their child to wear for the school party and they’ve outgrown last year’s graphic tee. Socks are a quick and subtle way to celebrate the holiday and go with any pants or leggings look. This novelty set at Amazon comes in 12 pairs of themed prints, so you’ll always have some on hand for the kiddos. They’ll also love these warm wool printed with affectionate animals.

For more deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals