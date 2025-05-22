Bedbug 'massacre' at Las Vegas hotels leads to multiple lawsuits from guests with 'injuries'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bedbug infestations at two locations in Las Vegas have sparked legal action after four travelers reported severe "injuries."

Three lawsuits were filed in April against two resorts on the Las Vegas strip for incidents that occurred in the summer of 2024.

Treasure Island guest Teresa Bruce noticed bites on her body during her June 21 stay, according to the official complaint. She decided to switch rooms but wound up with more bites.

The guest was "harmed and offended" by the bites, according to the complaint, and "suffered injuries."

Bruce alleged that the hotel confirmed both rooms had bedbugs after sending in a risk management team.

At the Luxor Hotel on June 8, Stephen and Courtney Gully noticed bites on their bodies that were "swelling and becoming aggravated, appearing red, swollen and becoming increasingly itchy," according to their complaint.

Courtney Gully’s reaction was so severe, the complaint indicated, that her throat "felt like" it was closing, and she was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

The Gullys were "forced to purge essentially all of their personal belongings" due to the "severity of the infestation," according to the complaint.

About a month later, on July 16, Brianna McKenzie also stayed at the Luxor and made similar allegations in her own complaint.

The lawsuit complaint said she had been "massacred by bedbugs" and suffered "other personal injuries, emotional distress and damages."

Attorney Brian Virag, founder and CEO of My Bed Bug Lawyer, is representing all plaintiffs in these cases and commented on the situation.

"We have filed these cases because our clients have been exposed to bedbugs, and they suffered injuries and damages," the Los Angeles-based attorney told Fox News Digital.

"We wanted to not only make sure to represent them, but also to bring awareness that bedbugs in Las Vegas hotels are a real problem."

Virag said most of his clients have suffered from bites, scarring and itchiness, which have led to emergency room visits.

Housekeepers should be "adequately trained" in recognizing and eliminating bedbugs, said the attorney.

Clients have also claimed emotional damage from bedbug exposure, as Virag noted that the resulting trauma is "super significant."

The attorney urged resort owners to prioritize guest safety by using housekeepers who are "very adequately trained" in recognizing and eliminating bedbugs.

"They need to maintain proper pest control procedures and protocols," he said. "And they just have to make sure that when they turn over a guest room, it is free from bedbugs."

He added, "You want to try to get to a bedbug infestation as early as possible, because bedbugs reproduce at a really high rate."

For those who may have been exposed to bedbugs, Virag recommended documenting everything.

"Typically, guests don't put two and two together right away if they have bites on their bodies," he said.

"They're not necessarily thinking that it could be bedbugs. Always make sure you check yourself before you put your head on the pillow."

Treasure Island and Luxor have not yet responded to the complaints, but Virag shared his expectation for a response to be filed in the near future.

Fox News Digital reached out to both hotels requesting comment.