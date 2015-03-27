Baby born with brain outside its head dies

A South African doctor says a baby born with his brain outside his head has died after being alive for three weeks.

A doctor on duty when the baby died said Monday that Sibusiso Mokoena's condition, known as anencephaly, was the cause of his death. Dr. Ntumda Mutondo told The Associated Press that she performed CPR on the infant, but couldn't revive him. Mutondo said the infant died Wednesday.

Sibusiso, known in South Africa as Baby Mokoena, was born on July 4.

Babies born with anencephaly do not usually survive long. Doctors say some of the main causes of the condition are vitamin and folic acid deficiencies during pregnancy.