Antibacterial products may contribute to dangerous superbug crisis, study suggests

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A new viewpoint study suggests the use of antibacterial soaps and other cleaning products may contribute to the development of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), potentially posing risks to human and environmental health.

A group of international researchers evaluated the impact of biocides (chemical or biological agents used to control harmful organisms, such as bacteria, viruses, fungi and algae) on antimicrobial resistance.

These biocides are added to many common household products, including antibacterial hand soaps, disinfecting wipes, spray cleaners, laundry sanitizers, textiles and personal care products, the researchers noted.

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After analyzing numerous existing studies, the team concluded that the biocides — especially quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) and chloroxylenol — can promote antimicrobial resistance. The findings were published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

Quaternary ammonium compounds (often called "quats") are a group of chemicals commonly used as disinfectants, sanitizers and preservatives. Chloroxylenol is an antiseptic and disinfectant chemical used to kill bacteria and some viruses on skin or surfaces.

As bacteria become resistant to these biocides, they can also become resistant to clinical antibiotics, which increases the risk of severe illness, disability or death, the researchers warned.

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"Antibacterial soaps, wipes and sprays can make bacteria harder to kill, even with critical antibiotics, yet they offer no added benefit over plain soap and water for everyday home use," lead author Rebecca Fuoco, director of science communications at the Green Science Policy Institute and doctoral student at Johns Hopkins University, told Fox News Digital.

"We’re feeding the antibiotic resistance crisis from our own sinks and countertops with products that don’t deliver the protection their marketing suggests."

The study did have limitations, primarily that it was based on a review of existing studies rather than new experimental data.

"This is a viewpoint that synthesizes the existing body of research, not a clinical study that generates new evidence," Fuoco admitted. "We still need better data on how household biocides compare to other superbug drivers, like antibiotic overuse in hospitals and agriculture."

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The research only established an association and did not prove that the products caused AMR. Actual health impacts may vary depending on individual products’ concentration and usage.

The authors recommend that the World Health Organization implements targets to reduce the use of consumer-product biocides in its next Global Action Plan on antimicrobial resistance. They also call on governments to limit antimicrobial ingredients in household products and to promote public awareness.

"Use plain soap and water for everyday handwashing and routine cleaning," Fuoco recommended. "Reserve disinfectants for when you are cleaning up after someone in your household who has a contagious illness. In those cases, bleach works without the resistance risks."

Dr. Marc Siegel, Fox News senior medical analyst, was not involved in the study but weighed in on the potential risks.

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Millions die every year from antibiotic-induced infections, which are new infections or complications arising from the use of antibiotics that kill beneficial bacteria, allowing for an overgrowth of harmful, resistant bacteria or fungi, the doctor cautioned.

"Benzalkonium chloride is found in a lot of these products – it works as an antiseptic, but has also been linked to bacterial resistance," Siegel told Fox News Digital.

"Good old soap and water is still the best cleaner for most things, but is frequently overlooked."

"Bacteria can swarm, growing in billions of colonies, and the principle of ‘survival of the fittest’ means those that aren’t susceptible to these chemicals are more likely to survive."

Siegel agreed that there should be less of these chemicals in Americans’ products and environments, not more. "Good old soap and water is still the best cleaner for most things, but is frequently overlooked in cleansers, hand wipes and similar products," he said.

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In October 2025, the World Health Organization warned that one in every six bacterial infections are resistant to antibiotics.

More than one million deaths each year are directly linked to antibiotic resistance, according to a study by the Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance (GRAM) Project.

The American Cleaning Institute, based in Washington, D.C., argues that while antimicrobial resistance is a serious global health concern, the newly published research reflects opinion rather than new data. Claims that such products provide "no added health benefit" oversimplify a complex issue, ACI added.

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"Public health authorities consistently recognize that the overuse and overprescription of antibiotic drug products in medical care and overuse in agriculture are the primary drivers of antibiotic resistance worldwide," the organization said in a statement sent to Fox News Digital.

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"Blanket recommendations to phase out entire categories of consumer products, without regard to their regulated uses and demonstrated benefits, do not advance public health and risk undermining effective hygiene and infection prevention practices."