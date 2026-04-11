Americans wait overnight for access to free healthcare as costs soar ‘out of reach’

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The Trump administration’s recent pullback on health insurance has left fewer Americans with coverage.

For the uninsured, being treated for certain conditions may be out of the question due to high costs.

This has led some Americans to wait multiple days, some even sleeping overnight in their cars, to seek free free healthcare from volunteer clinics like Remote Area Medical (RAM).

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The Tennessee-based nonprofit organization, founded in 1985, employs volunteer healthcare professionals to treat Americans without insurance at no cost.

In a recent episode of CBS News’ 60 Minutes, host Scott Pelley spoke with people waiting to be brought into the clinic.

In February, Sandra Tallent drove 200 miles from Huntsville, Alabama, to RAM’s pop-up clinic in Knoxville, Tennessee, to have her teeth examined.

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She arrived at the clinic site at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday and spoke to Pelley from her car at 5 a.m. Friday, after sleeping for two nights in the parking lot.

Pelley asked, "If you didn't have RAM, how would you get your teeth taken care of?" Tallent responded, "I wouldn’t."

Tallent was later seen by a dental expert and had dentures created in RAM’s 3D denture-printing lab.

Connor Gibson, a 22-year-old engineer, uses computer design to get the job done in just about an hour, according to the report. This is a process that can typically take weeks.

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"We see grown men cry sitting in the chair," Gibson told 60 Minutes, describing what it’s like for patients to see themselves with a new set of teeth for the first time.

This includes Tallent, who looked in the mirror and smiled with tears in her eyes, expressing her gratitude.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, RAM CEO Chris Hall shared how their clinics pop up and move across the country to expand access for more Americans.

"All of our services are provided free of cost to patients on a first come, first serve basis," he said. "And we do that through our team of dedicated volunteers and professionals that come from all around the county."

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RAM provides cleanings, fillings and extractions, as well as comprehensive eye exams and access to an eyeglass lab that can manufacture eyewear and dentures, according to Hall.

About 60% of patients seek dental care, he said, and about 30% to 35% seek vision care.

RAM has recently expanded its services to include women’s health exams, general wellness check-ups and sports physicals.

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In 2008, RAM held about 10 to 12 events per year. Today, it has grown to 90 full-scale operations, with events happening nearly every weekend, Hall shared.

Hall said the demand for medical care has been consistent for the last 20 years. Even for some patients who have insurance, the out-of-pocket premiums and deductibles can be "out of reach."

"The communities that we go into, the patients who are coming through our door, these are working-class people," Hall said.

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"Whether we're doing events in rural Appalachia or downtown Los Angeles, the patients who are coming … they're just isolated and do not get the care that they need," he added.

Hall said he's heard "heartbreaking" stories from patients who have put off medical care to keep the lights on in their homes and provide food for their families.