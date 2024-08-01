Americans are having fewer babies as birth rate hits historic low, CDC reveals

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that the birth rate in America has dropped to a historic low, decreasing by 3% since 2022.

The rate has been on a steady decline since 2014, except for a brief 1% increase from 2020 to 2021.

In recent years, the priorities of young Americans have been changing, including the desire to have children, the data suggests.

PSYCHOLOGISTS REVEAL 7 WAYS PARENTS CAN DRIVE HAPPINESS BY HELPING KIDS FIND THEIR PURPOSE

Experts say this drop-off could be caused by many factors — including a heightened focus on career goals, the cost of raising children, a priority on personal liberty and mental health, the fear of an uncertain future and growing fertility concerns.

Career comes first?

Kyle Elliott, a career coach and job search expert based in Santa Barbara, California, told Fox News Digital about a lack of interest in having children among working professionals.

"I am seeing a huge increase in the focus of careers among Americans," he said.

"In the past, there were certain expectations in place — now, the path isn't as predictable or expected."

"They're recognizing that it's more challenging to balance work and life because their careers are taking up more time."

Many Americans are working 50 to 60 hours per week, according to Elliott.

"Trying to balance that is a lot more difficult than it was 20, 10 or even five years ago," he said.

Individuals who work extended hours are more likely to meet their career goals and earn more money, he said — so many find it "helpful" to forgo parenting commitments.

Company policies for parental leave and child care also come into play, Elliott said.

EGG-FREEZING IS ‘EXPLODING’ AMONG SOME AGE GROUPS – HERE'S WHAT WOMEN MUST KNOW

While some American businesses have improved accommodations for new parents, the U.S. is "still far behind compared to other countries," he said.

When employees return from maternity or paternity leave, they’re often still responsible for child care, Elliott noted, which can be "really difficult to balance."

"I think it would benefit both the employee and the employer if organizations provided more accommodations, whether that's child care or additional leave or more flexibility, such as remote work or work from anywhere," he said.

"I think there's a lot of opportunity to better support parents," he said, expressing his professional opinion.

Cost of childrearing

The cost of having a child can be daunting for some young Americans, as inflation remains high in many U.S. states, the Labor Department has reported.

A middle-income married couple with two children can expect to pay about $306,924 to raise a child born in 2023, according to data from Credit Karma.

PREGNANT WOMEN STRUGGLE TO FIND CARE IN ‘MATERNITY DESERTS,’ NEW STUDY FINDS

This estimate is based on a 2017 U.S. Department of Agriculture study.

Cost factors include housing (about 30% of total expenses), food, child care and education, transportation, health care, clothing and other items.

Day care alone could cost up to $17,000 per year in some states, according to 2023 data from the U.S. Department of Labor.

There could also be the added cost of saving for the child’s future, including college planning.

Dr. Michele Borba, a California-based educational psychologist and parenting expert, agreed that finances are a "huge factor" in terms of two working parents deciding to have a baby.

‘PANDEMIC SKIP,’ A COVID MENTAL HEALTH PHENOMENON, COULD DELAY MAJOR MILESTONES, EXPERTS SAY

"The cost of child care is unbelievably astronomical, and it's unaffordable for a lot of parents," she told Fox News Digital.

Years ago, "you had a nuclear family, or you had a mom who lived next door … and a lot of times, [people] don't have that" now.

Changing culture and politics

The American family unit has shifted from earlier generations, as many couples are choosing to get married at older ages and limit the number of kids they have, if any, experts say.

Borba, author of "Thrivers: The Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine," emphasized an increased focus on mental health and the need for parents to be mentally strong to raise a child.

Many Americans do not have a secure support system to help raise a child, the psychologist noted, and single parenting is "even harder" for unmarried individuals.

A desire for personal freedom can also play a role in a decision not to have children, she noted.

SOME MOMS ARE MICRODOSING ON MUSHROOMS, TOUTING THE BENEFITS – BUT RISKS EXIST, SAY DOCTORS

Jonathan Alpert, a psychotherapist and author based in New York City , said he believes politics has played a role in people's decisions to have children or not.

"Patients often cite their reasons as, 'I don't want to add to the carbon footprint' or 'I don't want to contribute to overpopulation,' while others feel great insecurity about the state of the world and say, ‘The world is too dangerous of a place to raise a child,'" he told Fox News Digital.

Among those "more moderate" politically, Alpert said, "they worry about what it would be like to raise a kid in the climate of pronouns, boys competing in girls' sports, and boys and girls sharing locker rooms."

Other people simply don't feel the pressure to have kids as people once did, the psychologist noted.

"In the past, there were certain expectations in place — go to school, meet someone, get married, have kids. Now, the path isn't as predictable or expected."

Fear of the unknown

Many adults are also burdened by feelings of uncertainty about the future, Borba said, which can result in a "doom and gloom" perspective when considering whether to bring a human being into the world.

Some parents may ask themselves, "Is this the right kind of place to have a child?" or "Should I bring a human into this world when I don’t feel secure myself?"

SPIKE IN TEEN DEPRESSION ALIGNS WITH RISE OF SOCIAL MEDIA, NEW POLL SUGGESTS: ‘IT’S NOT GOING ANYWHERE’

Parenting "isn’t as relaxed" as it used to be decades ago, when parents took more of a hands-off approach and there was less emphasis on accelerated development and hyper-safety, according to Borba.

Kids in previous generations had "a lot more free time, a lot more play," Borba said.

"Those are things that aren’t part of our kids’ world right now, unfortunately. A lot of [prospective] parents are growing up in a fear-based world, and that's impacting their decisions."

Fertility obstacles

The chances of a woman experiencing fertility and pregnancy problems can be another deterrent to having children.

That's according to Dr. Jillian LoPiano, a Miami-based OB-GYN and chief health officer at the reproductive telehealth platform Wisp, who told Fox News Digital that the health and cost implications of childbirth could cause couples to decide against becoming parents.

SOME TAMPON PRODUCTS FOUND TO CONTAIN TOXIC METALS IN FIRST-TIME STUDY

The U.S. is currently experiencing a maternal mortality crisis, LoPiano said.

In 2021, the maternal death rate was 32 out of 100,000 births, which reportedly doubles and triples the current rates in other similarly resourced countries.

This could be due to the increase in maternal age, chronic health conditions and pregnancy-related health conditions that can appear at an "extreme age spectrum," LoPiano said.

GRANDPARENTS MAY HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON A MOM'S MENTAL HEALTH, STUDY FINDS

"Lack of access to adequate prenatal care, health care costs and restrictive reproductive health care laws all contribute to poor outcomes," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Socioeconomic factors and other insecurities also play a role in the declining birth rate, LoPiano told Fox News Digital.

‘Should I have a baby?’

For couples who are on the fence about having a child, Borba encouraged them to use their best judgment.

"Nobody knows yourself better," she said. "In the end, you know who you are and what you can give, so make the decision based on what's best for your family and your child."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

Borba suggested writing down the reasons in a journal and leaning on a trusted support system.

"If you want to stick to a decision, you need to be firm and understand your ‘why,’ which means you need to do a little reflective measure," she advised.

Borba also emphasized the importance of being on the same page as your partner when it comes to having children.

If mental health is the main concern, she suggested seeking help from a provider who can help clarify the decision.

Long-term effects

Overall, Alpert said, it is natural for birth rates to "ebb and flow" over time.

"There's probably no reason to be alarmed [by today's declining birth rates]," he told Fox News Digital.

"A lot of [prospective] parents are growing up in a fear-based world, and that's impacting their decisions."

"That said, if there's a significant decline, the proportion of the elderly population would increase relative to births, which could strain the health care system as more resources are put into medical care for the aging population."

For more Health articles, visit www.foxnews/health

There would also be fewer people entering the workforce and less spending, Alpert added — resulting in slower economic growth and potentially adversely affecting the Social Security system.

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.