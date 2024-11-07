Alzheimer’s patient, 90, says skiing and other activities keep him mentally sharp

Six years after his Alzheimer’s diagnosis, 90-year-old Zelik (Zel) Bocknek refuses to slow down — and he believes his active lifestyle is key to keeping his symptoms at bay.

Bocknek, a retired business owner in Toronto, Ontario, was 84 when he began experiencing minor memory slips, such as forgetting the day of the week and not knowing the answers to basic questions.

After being diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer’s, he was offered the opportunity to join a clinical trial studying an experimental dementia drug.

Since the trial ended 18 months ago, Bocknek has continued taking the medication and still enjoys his favorite activities, including downhill skiing, painting and volunteering at the local zoo.

"You have to keep yourself active, both physically and mentally," Bocknek told Fox News Digital in an interview. "It’s important to stay busy."

"Last year was the first time in over 70 years that I didn't ski because it was such a mild winter," he said. "I'm keeping my fingers crossed that this year will be better."

Bocknek also regularly works out at the gym to stay in prime skiing shape, he and his wife, Gail Bocknek, told Fox News Digital during an interview.

His exercises of choice are stretch classes and strength training with weights.

Painting has become another passion project. Since starting with paint-by-numbers projects, Bocknek has cultivated his skills and now paints complex works of art for his six grandchildren to display in their bedrooms.

"I’m now on my 75th painting," he said.

Volunteering is also part of his regular routine — Bocknek works as a greeter at the Toronto Zoo, where he welcomes and guides visitors, and also puts in hours at a local hospital.

He also regularly plays bridge with three different groups throughout the week.

Bockneck has not experienced any additional cognitive decline, which he attributes to his busy schedule.

"I am what I am today because I have been very active throughout my life, physically and mentally," he said.

"And it’s important to be able to laugh — a sense of humor gets you through a lot of difficult times."

Fighting Alzheimer’s with exercise

Physical activity increases blood flow to the brain, which preserves the health of neurons, according to Dr. Gail Saltz, associate professor of psychiatry at the New York Presbyterian Hospital Weill-Cornell School of Medicine.

"This includes cognitive functions, memory functions and even centers related to mood," Saltz, who has not treated Bocknek, told Fox News Digital.

"To be clear, this will not stop the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, but it may slow its cognitive effect."

Beyond cognition, exercise also helps to improve patients’ physical health, including their cardiovascular system, flexibility and muscular systems, Saltz noted.

"Improving or preventing the decline of these body systems also helps the Alzheimer’s patient by allowing them to be continued participants in daily grooming, walking, going to appointments, physically feeling better and extending life," she added.

Physical activity can also help to prevent nighttime wandering, a common danger among Alzheimer’s patients due to dysfunction in their circadian rhythms, according to Sherri Snelling, a gerontologist and spokesperson for Comfort Keepers in California.

"Keeping an Alzheimer’s adult physically active during the day will help to create more natural exhaustion so they can achieve better sleep during the night," Snelling, who also has not treated Bocknek, told Fox News Digital.

Spending time outdoors in the sunshine also increases serotonin, the expert noted, which can help to decrease agitation or episodes of "sundowning," which is when patients have outbursts, delusions and paranoia during dusk.

Any activity that increases heart rate can slow the progression of Alzheimer’s, the experts agreed.

"Any movement releases endorphins, which are ‘feel-good’ hormones and natural pain relievers," Snelling said.

"I’m relaxed and going on with my life as best I can, for as long as I can."

Snelling recommended several specific activities that are most beneficial for dementia patients.

"Walking is great – and doing it with help is important, because balance issues may cause a loved one to fall," she said.

Yoga or tai chi are also recommended for older adults with Alzheimer’s.

"Swimming or water aerobics are also wonderful for older adults – the natural resistance of the water is great for muscle strength, and the tactile feel of the water is soothing to AD adults," Snelling said, adding that it’s important for a companion or caregiver to be present for safety.

Making music is also helpful, she said, as musical memory is retained the longest in an Alzheimer’s brain.

Staying social

Socialization and interaction can also help to slow dementia-related decline, according to Snelling.

"It has been reported that we can prevent cognitive decline and delay the onset of Alzheimer’s if we keep mentally active and frequently participate in social activities," she told Fox News Digital.

This is another reason that Snelling is a proponent of in-home care.

"While they are able to do so, it’s important for Alzheimer’s patients to remain at home, in familiar surroundings," she said.

Alzheimer’s cases in the U.S. are projected to rise from six million to 13 million by 2050.

To others who may be experiencing cognitive symptoms, Bocknek says it’s important to take steps to get a diagnosis as soon as possible.

"As soon as you feel there's any sort of problem with your memory or your brain, go to get tested," he advised.

When asked about whether he’s concerned about worsening symptoms, Bocknek said, "I'm not worried about it."

"I’m relaxed and going on with my life as best I can, for as long as I can."