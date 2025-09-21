Actress Kristen Bell’s easy diet trick to help stabilize blood sugar

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actress Kristen Bell reportedly uses a simple yet effective approach to biohacking.

In an interview with E! News correspondent Zuri Hall on the Emmys 2025 red carpet, Bell’s "Nobody Wants This" co-star Justine Lupe dished on her dietary tricks.

"The most surprising thing I've learned about [Bell] is that she's obsessed with biohacking in a way that I don't know if anyone else has been as obsessed with biohacking," Lupe said.

"You ask her anything about your glucose levels, you ask her how to plug up your system before you eat a bowl of pasta, the woman knows what the heck to do."

Biohacking is a broad term for enhancing health through a variety of DIY methods, including lifestyle and behavioral changes. It can also include the use of supplements or technology, according to experts.

Dietary changes are a core component of biohacking. According to Lupe, Bell will eat some spinach or other fiber-drenched leafy greens before indulging in carbohydrates. This can help to slow the body's absorption of carbs.

The greens can also be substituted with apple cider vinegar or the fiber supplement Metamucil to have the same effect.

"It supposedly stabilizes your glucose," Lupe said. "You can thank Kristen Bell for that, everyone."

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Amy Shapiro told the New York Post that there’s "actually some science" behind Bell’s approach.

Preloading the body with fiber can "slow glucose absorption into the bloodstream," according to the New York City expert.

"When your gut bacteria are well-fed, they produce beneficial properties that support improved digestion and overall health."

"[This] leads to a steadier and slower rise in blood sugar instead of a sharp spike, which leads to a crash and further cravings," she said.

Several studies support apple cider vinegar's ability to aid with weight loss and blood sugar regulation.

Registered dietitian nutritionist Christina Palmisano told Fox News Digital in a previous interview that apple cider vinegar is a source of prebiotic fiber, which is "food for gut bacteria."

"When your gut bacteria are well-fed, they produce beneficial properties that support improved digestion and overall health," she said.

Apple cider vinegar can also assist in the breakdown of food, supporting weight loss.

Stable blood glucose response can also boost mood, sharpen focus and promote fullness, Shapiro told the Post. This can lower the risk of developing insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

"While it’s not a magic bullet, both strategies can make a measurable difference in glucose response for many people," Shapiro said.

"If I had to rank them, I’d put real food fiber (leafy greens) first, supplemental fiber (Metamucil) second and vinegar as an optional add-on."

The expert cautioned that the acid from apple cider vinegar may bother the stomach and may not be right for everyone.

"Fibermaxxing," or boosting daily dietary fiber intake, has been a growing trend.

Robin DeCicco, a certified holistic nutritionist in New York, recently spoke with Fox News Digital about the benefits of increasing fiber intake.

"Everything from gastrointestinal health to cardiovascular health, weight management, prevention of diabetes and certain cancers, to feeling fuller throughout the day and minimizing cravings for sugars and starches, are all major benefits of fiber intake," she said.

DeCicco encourages adding color to each meal, as well as using nuts and seeds as "accessories" to add fiber throughout the day.

"Color is synonymous with fiber — berries with breakfast, snacks consisting of carrot and celery sticks with pumpkin and sunflower seeds, or apple slices with natural peanut butter, and meals with side salads," she suggested.

The nutritionist recommends incorporating fiber slowly, as too much at once can be harsh on the stomach.

"Health is individualized," DeCicco said. "If you have certain pre-existing gastrointestinal conditions, this is not a trend to follow without making adjustments."

Fox News Digital’s Gabriele Regalbuto and Ashlyn Messier contributed to this report.