Health

Actress Kristen Bell’s easy diet trick to help stabilize blood sugar

Eating fiber-rich foods first can help slow down carb absorption, experts agree

Simple fiber adds to your diet that make sense, nutritionist says Video

Simple fiber adds to your diet that make sense, nutritionist says

New York-based certified holistic nutritionist Robin DeCicco shares the importance of fiber for overall health.

Actress Kristen Bell reportedly uses a simple yet effective approach to biohacking.

In an interview with E! News correspondent Zuri Hall on the Emmys 2025 red carpet, Bell’s "Nobody Wants This" co-star Justine Lupe dished on her dietary tricks.

"The most surprising thing I've learned about [Bell] is that she's obsessed with biohacking in a way that I don't know if anyone else has been as obsessed with biohacking," Lupe said.

POPULAR 'FIBERMAXXING' DIET TREND NOT RIGHT FOR EVERYONE, NUTRITIONIST SAYS

"You ask her anything about your glucose levels, you ask her how to plug up your system before you eat a bowl of pasta, the woman knows what the heck to do."

Justine Lupe, Kristen Bell, Jackie Tohn at the "Nobody Wants This" Screening

Justine Lupe, Kristen Bell and Jackie Tohn are pictured at the "Nobody Wants This" FYSEE LA screening held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in June 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Katie Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Biohacking is a broad term for enhancing health through a variety of DIY methods, including lifestyle and behavioral changes. It can also include the use of supplements or technology, according to experts.

Dietary changes are a core component of biohacking. According to Lupe, Bell will eat some spinach or other fiber-drenched leafy greens before indulging in carbohydrates. This can help to slow the body's absorption of carbs.

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CONSUMING VINEGAR, PLUS TIPS FROM A DIETITIAN

The greens can also be substituted with apple cider vinegar or the fiber supplement Metamucil to have the same effect.

"It supposedly stabilizes your glucose," Lupe said. "You can thank Kristen Bell for that, everyone."

kristen bell

Kristen Bell appears on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on Sept. 24, 2024. (Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Registered dietitian and nutritionist Amy Shapiro told the New York Post that there’s "actually some science" behind Bell’s approach.

Preloading the body with fiber can "slow glucose absorption into the bloodstream," according to the New York City expert.

"When your gut bacteria are well-fed, they produce beneficial properties that support improved digestion and overall health."

"[This] leads to a steadier and slower rise in blood sugar instead of a sharp spike, which leads to a crash and further cravings," she said.

Several studies support apple cider vinegar's ability to aid with weight loss and blood sugar regulation.

EATING FOODS IN THIS ORDER COULD HELP WITH WEIGHT LOSS AND BLOOD SUGAR, EXPERTS SAY

Registered dietitian nutritionist Christina Palmisano told Fox News Digital in a previous interview that apple cider vinegar is a source of prebiotic fiber, which is "food for gut bacteria."

"When your gut bacteria are well-fed, they produce beneficial properties that support improved digestion and overall health," she said.

Apple cider vinegar

Several studies show that apple cider vinegar can help with weight loss and blood sugar regulation. (Anjelika Gretskaia/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Apple cider vinegar can also assist in the breakdown of food, supporting weight loss.

Stable blood glucose response can also boost mood, sharpen focus and promote fullness, Shapiro told the Post. This can lower the risk of developing insulin resistance, type 2 diabetes, obesity and cardiovascular disease.

"While it’s not a magic bullet, both strategies can make a measurable difference in glucose response for many people," Shapiro said.

"If I had to rank them, I’d put real food fiber (leafy greens) first, supplemental fiber (Metamucil) second and vinegar as an optional add-on."

The expert cautioned that the acid from apple cider vinegar may bother the stomach and may not be right for everyone.

Serving salad for lunch onto a plate with protein

"Fibermaxxing," or adding more fiber to the diet, has been a growing trend for better gut health. (iStock)

"Fibermaxxing," or boosting daily dietary fiber intake, has been a growing trend.

Robin DeCicco, a certified holistic nutritionist in New York, recently spoke with Fox News Digital about the benefits of increasing fiber intake.

"Everything from gastrointestinal health to cardiovascular health, weight management, prevention of diabetes and certain cancers, to feeling fuller throughout the day and minimizing cravings for sugars and starches, are all major benefits of fiber intake," she said.

DeCicco encourages adding color to each meal, as well as using nuts and seeds as "accessories" to add fiber throughout the day.

Cooking

A nutritionist recommended incorporating fiber slowly, as too much at once can be harsh on the stomach. (iStock)

"Color is synonymous with fiber — berries with breakfast, snacks consisting of carrot and celery sticks with pumpkin and sunflower seeds, or apple slices with natural peanut butter, and meals with side salads," she suggested.

The nutritionist recommends incorporating fiber slowly, as too much at once can be harsh on the stomach.

"Health is individualized," DeCicco said. "If you have certain pre-existing gastrointestinal conditions, this is not a trend to follow without making adjustments."

