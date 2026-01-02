6 longevity rules experts follow for healthier aging in 2026

PILLARS OF HEALTH — 6 tips to extend longevity in the new year, according to experts
WEIGHT-LOSS WAVE — Oprah and other high-profile celebrities revealed dramatic transformations in 2025
DOSING DOUBTS — Older Americans are quitting GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for 4 key reasons
SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER
BRAIN BALANCE — Alzheimer’s disease could be reversed by boosting critical chemical
HEALTH SPOTLIGHT — 5 celebrities who went public with alarming medical diagnoses in 2025
NATURAL REMEDY — Traditional Brazilian plant shows unexpected strength against arthritis