6 longevity rules experts follow for healthier aging in 2026

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

PILLARS OF HEALTH — 6 tips to extend longevity in the new year, according to experts

WEIGHT-LOSS WAVE — Oprah and other high-profile celebrities revealed dramatic transformations in 2025

DOSING DOUBTS — Older Americans are quitting GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for 4 key reasons

SIGN UP FOR OUR HEALTH NEWSLETTER

BRAIN BALANCE — Alzheimer’s disease could be reversed by boosting critical chemical

HEALTH SPOTLIGHT — 5 celebrities who went public with alarming medical diagnoses in 2025

NATURAL REMEDY — Traditional Brazilian plant shows unexpected strength against arthritis

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE HEALTH NEWS