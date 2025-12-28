Expand / Collapse search
Health

Traditional Brazilian plant shows unexpected strength against arthritis

Joseph's Coat has been used traditionally by coastal communities but lacked scientific backing until now

Fox News
A plant used in Brazilian medicine has scientific potential to help people with arthritis and other inflammatory conditions. Researchers tested Joseph’s Coat (Alternanthera littoralis) in lab studies and found it reduced swelling, protected joint tissue, and appeared safe at the doses used.

Joseph’s Coat grows naturally along Brazil’s coast. Local communities have traditionally used it to ease inflammation, infections, and parasites. Until now, however, there has not been solid scientific evidence showing it works or is safe.

The new study was carried out by teams from universities across Brazil, including the Federal University of Grande Dourados, the State University of Campinas, and São Paulo State University. They published their findings in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology.

Red leaves of Alternanthera ficoidea. Joseph's coat, Parrot leaf. A flowering plant.

Joseph's Coat, a plant long used in Brazilian folk medicine, reduced inflammation and joint damage in lab models of arthritis. (iStock)

Scientists first examined the chemical makeup of the plant’s stems and leaves that grow above ground. They prepared an ethanolic extract, meaning they used alcohol to pull out the plant’s active compounds.

In lab models of arthritis, this extract reduced visible swelling.

"In the experimental models, we observed reduced edema, improved joint parameters, and modulation of inflammatory mediators, suggesting antioxidant and tissue-protective actions," Arielle Cristina Arena, associate professor in the Department of Structural and Functional Biology at the Institute of Biosciences at UNESP’s Botucatu Campus, said in a press release.

It also influenced inflammatory pathways and signs of oxidative stress, which can damage tissue during chronic inflammation. 

Older man with arthritis

Animals treated with the extract showed less swelling and healthier joint tissue than untreated controls, suggesting potential for the plant's effect in humans. (iStock)

Joints exposed to the extract showed fewer signs of degeneration and better overall health than untreated controls.

The research team also ran toxicology tests to check for safety. At the tested doses, the plant extract did not trigger harmful effects in the laboratory animals used in the study, suggesting a promising safety profile.

If further research confirms these results, researchers say that Joseph’s Coat could be a source for new plant-based anti-inflammatory treatments.

A scientist is sitting in her lab and looking trough the microscope

The study tested an alcohol-based extract made from the plant’s leaves and stems. (iStock)

Modern arthritis drugs can be effective but often have side effects that limit long-term use. The team says that natural compounds with fewer side effects could offer alternatives or complements in future therapies.

The study was conducted in animals, not humans, so the findings cannot be directly applied to patients with arthritis.

Human bodies process compounds differently, and treatments that work in lab models do not always translate into safe or effective therapies for people.

The study also focused on a specific extract prepared under controlled conditions, meaning store-bought or homemade versions of the plant could vary widely in strength and safety.

Split between Joseph's Coat plant and man with arthritis

More studies are needed to identify active compounds and test the treatment in humans. (iStock)

In addition, the research does not identify which specific compounds in the plant are responsible for the anti-inflammatory effects.

Without this information, it is difficult to standardize doses or predict long-term outcomes. 

The scientists note that further studies are needed to isolate active ingredients, test long-term safety, and eventually conduct clinical trials in humans.

