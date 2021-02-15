'Wonder woman' pushes truck up snowy hill, earns free milk for a year

This woman clearly drank her milk growing up.

A Scottish mother-of-three wasn’t going to let a little snow stop a shipment of milk from reaching its destination. The good deed paid off, because after footage of the woman pushing the truck up a hill hit the internet, she was awarded a year’s supply of free milk.

A large snowstorm recently struck the Scottish town of Cowdenbeath, causing slick roads and traffic problems, The Sun reports. Charlene Leslie says she was headed to the store when she noticed a truck full of milk struggling to summit a hill.

"I would never just stand by when I see someone in trouble," she told the outlet. "I suppose what I did was really dangerous, but thankfully the Graham’s truck got safely up the hill. In the moment I wasn't really thinking about me, I just wanted to help."

"A load of people were trying to push a car up the hill when I noticed the Graham’s truck coming behind it. Its front wheels were spinning, and it was stuck from all the snow," she recalled. "My neighbor appeared, so I asked her to watch the kids and the dog while I pushed it from the back. Eventually, it made it safely to the top."

Video of Leslie pushing the truck from behind as it slowly drove up the hill was posted online, the New York Post reports. Impressed viewers dubbed Leslie "Wonder Woman."

The chairman of the company that owned the truck was reportedly among those viewers. He was also impressed, but instead of giving Leslie a fun nickname, his company reportedly awarded with free milk and other high protein products for an entire year.

"I cannot believe all the attention I am getting for what I did," Leslie shared. "I simply believe that it is your duty to help others if they are in trouble."