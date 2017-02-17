What's On Tap: Bluepoint Winter Ale

TGIF! What's on tap this weekend?

If you're in the northeast, batten down the hatches for a major snowstorm with Bluepoint Winter Ale.

The official description says:

“You might not look forward to the colder months of the year, but this brew is guaranteed to warm your insides. Careful, it may even warm your heart towards Winter as a whole. Our Winter Ale is a hearty and robust amber ale. Brewed to chase away the chill of cool winter nights, it’s created with pale, Vienna, crystal and chocolate malts. This uncommon amber is brewed with a tasty balance of malt and hops, only during the cold months of the year. One of our most popular seasonal specialties, just remember this special ale is gone with Winter’s winds.”

Taste test says:

Unlike , the Bluepoint Winter Ale strikes you with a refreshingly sweet malt character up front. The brew is strong with a seven percent alcohol by volume, but you wouldn’t necessarily notice this at first because it is exceptionally smooth to taste. When poured, it is a warm brown with reddish hues and has a medium body. The aroma is earthy and mild, with a hint of grains and spice. The flavor follows from the aroma, with a strong roasted malt character, a touch of caramel sweetness and brown sugar. Well carbonated and warming due to its higher alcohol by volume, crack one of these open next to a fire with a chocolate or coffee-flavored desert! It is available in 6-packs, 12-packs and on draft, but only during the winter season!

Cheers!

Did you try this beer? Tell us what you think in the comments below! Also, let us know if there’s a beer you’d like to see featured here!