Woman at Whataburger drive-thru damages car after attempting to cut in line: police report

A woman in San Antonio, Texas, reportedly damaged another car at a Whataburger after becoming upset at the drive-thru line.

Andrea Santarelly, 19, was arrested following an April 15 incident during which she allegedly, and intentionally, damaged another car in the drive-thru lane when the driver would not let her enter the line, according to police.

According to the person whose car was damaged, Santarelly attempted to cut into the drive-thru line in her white Nissan. Other cars in the line did not let her in, so Santarelly tried to force her car into the lane, which caused damage to the 62-year-old victim’s vehicle, KATU reported.

Santarelly then allegedly got out of the car, according to a statement from the victim, and said, "You hit my car!" before walking away and coming back, saying, “Well I’m gonna return the favor!”

The woman then used a belt buckle to scratch the 62-year-old’s car back and roof, causing more than $2,000 worth of damage, according to the police report.

Santarelly drove away after the incident, while the victim called police and gave them the woman’s license plate.

Police tracked the 19-year-old down and reported that she confessed to scraping the car. However, she claims she thought there were two drive-thru lanes, and she was supposed to merge, KATU reported.

Santarelly was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief for the damage.