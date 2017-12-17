Wendy's social media team gets real on Reddit's 'Ask Me Anything' forum

Wendy’s iconic Twitter is known for its snarky tone and piping hot burns – usually directed at other fast food chains – but in a recent “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit, the internet finally got to know the faces behind the famed account.

During the session, Reddit users lobbed as many questions as they could at the social media team, who answered most with their trademarked sass.

“You have the Son of the Baconator, you have the Classic Baconator, so when will we get the Father of the Baconator, or as I would like to call it, ‘The Bacon Daddy?’” 2Dark2fox asked.

Wendy’s replied: “This is the type of comment that makes you glad your account is anonymous.”

Another user, named Beef5030, asked, “Does the legal weed located Wendy’s locations outsell the non-legal?”

“The legal team is in the room, so… no comment,” Wendy’s said.

Some of the questions were a bit more grounded with a few users inquiring about the job itself.

Jakeremix asked, “Have you ever gotten in trouble for anything you posted?”

The Wendy’s team was quick to reassure their audience, “Not like big time trouble, but sure, we've been ‘talked to.’”

“How was the Twitter team selected? Compared to other franchises’ on Twitter ya’ll have been on point on the roasting, entertainment, and just being funny,” ProAngeles asked.

“Our Twitter team has mostly been on the account for years. So not totally sure how we were chosen. Maybe because we are all so cute,” Wendy’s replied.

But the folks behind the red-headed girl couldn’t help but take some shots at their rival McDonald’s.

“Why does McDonald’s ice cream machine never work?” Axiom019 asked.

“Same reason they serve round burgers, because they cut corners,” Wendy’s wrote back.

Fans seemed to enjoy the peek behind the pigtails. One user made it a point to give the crew a well-deserved compliment.

Myexguessesmyuser wrote, “From someone who sits in on and works with a lot of talented ad/marketing people, big props for doing something that stands out from everyone else. For what is fundamentally a creative role, there are so many boring ad/marketing people. The world is a happier place that you aren’t one of them!”