Virginia group starts 'Gold Medal Wine Trail' so visitors can find top wineries

Virginia Wine has made it easier to find top-tier wineries in the state.

The niche organization announced it has started a "Gold Medal Wine Trail," so people can easily find wine from some of Virginia’s top-rated vineyards and wineries.

If you’re not much of a wine drinker, the trail also includes Virginia-based cideries and meaderies.

A total of 47 locations make up the trail, and each have been awarded a Virginia Governor’s Cup – an award given to establishments that earn high marks in the Virginia Wineries Association’s tasting competition.

Awards for the 2021 Virginia Governor’s Cup are set to be revealed Tuesday, March 9 via Facebook.

To take part in the Gold Medal Wine Trail, visitors will need to check out Virginia Wine’s taste.virginiawine.org website and sign up for a digital passport.

Once a phone number and email are entered, the person who signed up will receive a pass through text and email.

On days that a person visits a winery from the Gold Medal Wine Trail list, they will be able to check-in with the pass they received so long as they have GPS enabled from a mobile device for location validation.

Aside from keeping track of the wineries that have been visited, the wine trail’s website shows which participating wineries are offering exclusive deals.

Visitors can redeem a discount by selecting the promotion from their mobile pass and showing it to a cashier at checkout.

People who visit 12 locations on the Gold Medal Wine Trail list will be given a Virginia Wine-branded wine tumbler, according to the group’s blog.

Virginia Wine’s trail will reportedly run through the rest of 2021 with COVID-19 procedures that are meant to keep staff and guests safe from the novel coronavirus.

Gatherings will not exceed 10 people in a space at a time and social distancing of at least six feet must be maintained to visit wineries partnered with Virginia Wine. Face coverings are required for both staff and guests, according to Executive Order 61 and 63.

