Veteran, 87, honored at his Publix job for Armed Forces Day

One Korean War veteran was recently surprised with a celebration in honor of his military service at the Florida Publix, a surprise that he described as “one of the best days” of his life.

On May 17, a Publix in the city of Plantation went all-out for a patriotic bash in honor of front-service clerk George Davis, reps for the company told Fox News.

On Friday morning, Davis’ family, fellow staffers and friends gathered to surprise the octogenarian with a proper salute in honor of Armed Forces Day, which falls this year on May 18.

MISSION BBQ PRESENTS $1.1M CHECK TO USO ON 'FOX & FRIENDS': 'PROUDLY SERVING THOSE WHO SERVE'

Davis fought in the Korean War from 1950 to 1953, WPLG reports. For the last twelve years, the 87-year-old has worked at the supermarket, where he is affectionately known as “Mr. George.”

Recently, Davis took an honor flight to Washington, D.C. with several of his “army buddies” who served in World War II, Vietnam and Korean wars to tour all three war memorials – an adventure he descrbied as one cherished close to his heart.

“It’s hard to explain, but it was one of the best days of my life,” the vet said of the special trip, as per Publix. “This [party] is number two,” he added with a laugh.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

At the big event, the proud American was presented with a commemorative letter and pin by Publix Vice President John Goff for his service.

Enjoying food, a red, white and blue cake and good company at the soiree, Davis even showed off his physical prowess with a set of push-ups against a cashier checkout counter.

“Give us ten, soldier!” one of the merrymakers cheered him on, as per Publix.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP