Food-Drink

Tropical fruit now accepted as currency at these Florida restaurants

Some Miami-area establishments offer food and coktails in exchange for locally grown mangoes

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
How much fruit is too much? Harvard researcher weighs in Video

How much fruit is too much? Harvard researcher weighs in

Fruit is widely regarded as a healthy food — but is there such a thing as too much? Harvard researcher Nick Norwitz explores the benefits and risks of consuming large quantities of different types of fruit.

Some Florida residents and visitors have a unique opportunity to use tropical fruit as currency.

With mangoes hitting peak ripeness in June and July, certain Miami restaurants are offering food and drinks in exchange for the stone fruit.

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila, founded in South Beach, serves Mexican street food and cocktails. Three of its Miami-area locations are participating in "Bring Your Own Mango," or BYOM.

Patrons who bring in a mango will receive a free "Mango Tango" cocktail. 

"Mangoes are in peak season and such a vibrant part of Miami's Latin culture, so we thought, why not celebrate that?" Felix Martinez, Bodega's senior general manager, told Fox News Digital.

The Mango Tango cocktail is shown next to a mango in a split image showing a yellow (left) and orange cup.

Customers can trade a mango for a cocktail at a Miami-area restaurant. (Bodega)

Martinez said the response has been "great," with many customers bringing in their homegrown mangoes.

"We just ask that the fruit is in good condition – after all, it's all about honoring the flavor and community spirit behind it," the manager added.

Bodega's BYOM is ongoing until Sunday, Aug. 31.

Mangos up close

Some Miami-area restaurants are accepting mangoes as currency, offering cocktails, desserts and bread in exchange. (iStock)

Banana-based soft-serve joint Peel is also offering customers a chance to bring in mangoes in exchange for a dairy-free dessert.

Customers can bring five pounds of mangoes to Peel's Miami Shores location in exchange for a small Peel bowl swirl of their choice, with up to two toppings and a drizzle, the restaurant posted on its Instagram account.

Fox News Digital reached out to Peel for comment.

Artisan kosher bakery Zak the Baker is once again offering its annual mango trade for the third consecutive year.

A woman holds a mango in a bag in one hand and another in her other hand.

Mangoes were first introduced to the United States in Florida in 1833. (iStock)

"The mango trade is our way of honoring this unique season, celebrating the abundance of South Florida's summer harvest and the spirit of community that sustains us," the bakery wrote on Instagram.

Zak the Baker is offering one loaf of bread in exchange for six mangoes. 

"We'll be here, sweating it out with you, grateful for every mango, every loaf and every neighbor who stops by," the post said.

Spanish explorers first brought mangoes to South America and Mexico in the 1600s, according to the National Mango Board.

The fruit was first introduced to the United States in Florida in 1833.