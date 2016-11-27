Top 5 espresso machines for coffee lovers

Get barista-quality coffee at home with these state-of-the-art espresso machines. Boasting classic café style and modern technology, Gayot's favorite models make it easy to craft quality espresso, cappuccino and lattes from the comfort of your kitchen. Whether you’re a coffee connoisseur or a complete novice, these espresso makers would be a welcome addition to any countertop.

1. De’Longhi EC155 Espresso and Cappuccino Maker

The De'Longhi EC155 Espresso and Cappuccino Maker is Amazon's top-selling semi-automatic machine. With a dual-function filter-holder, you can either use pods or ground coffee to get the job done. And when you're craving a latte, the swivel jet frother will do the trick.

2. Cuisinart EM-100 15-Bar Espresso Maker

When it comes to the Cuisinart EM-100, it's all about the little things — like the built-in cup-warming plate and barista-style mug storage on the machine's overhead. As for performance, this high-powered 15-bar pump espresso maker will yield rich, quality coffee every time.

3. Breville BES870XL Barista Express

This top-of-the-line espresso machine is well-made, easy to use and comes with enough bells and whistles to satisfy even the most demanding coffee connoisseur. It may not be the cheapest model available, but it will eventually pay for itself if it turns you into a barista!

4. KitchenAid Pro Line Series Espresso Maker

Aside from being an attractive addition to your countertop, the KitchenAid Pro Line Series Espresso Maker has all the features an at-home barista would enjoy. Its dual independent broilers allow you to switch between brewing and frothing immediately, and you can try your hand at creating latte art for guests with the uniquely-crafted frothing pitcher.

5. Magister Stella Professional E61 Espresso Machine

For anyone who is seasoned in the art of crafting a perfect latte or cappuccino, this professional model — expertly manufactured in Italy for coffee lovers worldwide — is the ideal solution to your caffeine addiction. But even for those who are just starting out, the Magister Stella E61 is not as intimidating as it may seem, and can be the start of something beautiful if you're willing to pay the price.

