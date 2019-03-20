It’s no secret that people love cold brew — perhaps for its high caffeine content — but evidence suggests it may not be the best coffee for you. It’s not bad for you per se, but recent research shows that hot coffee has higher levels of antioxidants, which could be responsible for some of the drink’s health benefits, like reducing inflammation and fighting deadly diseases.

Jefferson University researchers and java drinkers Megan Fuller and Niny Rao made the discovery while analyzing the chemical differences between hot and cold brew light roast coffee from Brazil, Colombia, Myanmar, Mexico and Ethiopia. They also found that both beverages have similar pH levels ranging from 4.85 to 5.13, even though it’s widely suggested elsewhere that cold brew is less acidic and is therefore better for people with gastrointestinal problems.

Even though their overall pH levels are more or less the same, it was also discovered that hot coffee has higher concentrations of de-protonated acids, which could be the reason why it has more antioxidants than cold brew. Additional research is necessary to fully understand the pros and cons of each brewing method.

In short, because cold brew has fewer antioxidants, drinkers might not get the full dose of protective properties associated with hot coffee. So the healthiest coffee you can drink is a hot cup of light roast.

Everyone knows how a classic cup of coffee is made, but not everyone is familiar with how cold brew comes to be. Instead of using hot water, it’s made by steeping ground coffee in cool, filtered water for hours at a time. The end result is naturally sweeter and smoother, and contains way more caffeine. It’s different than iced coffee, which is made by cooling down hot-brewed coffee. All science aside, cold brew is having its shining moment now, and that’s why we tasted nine chain cold brew coffees to find out which one is best.