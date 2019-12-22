Grocery store thief shoves $500 worth of shrimp down his pants

This guy must really love shrimp.

Security camera footage caught an unidentified man entering a grocery store and stealing products by stuffing them down his pants. Oddly, his theft seemed to be limited to just bags of frozen shrimp, which he stole hundreds of dollars’ worth.

The Riverside Police Department in California recently shared footage of the suspect on its Facebook page. According to the post, the suspect entered Vons grocery store multiple times, each time leaving with multiple bags of frozen shrimp stuffed down his pants.

The suspect reportedly stole 30 bags of shrimp, which is worth about $500. The incidents allegedly occurred over a span of 15 minutes.

On Facebook, the police wrote, “On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at approximately 12:30 p.m., Riverside Police Officers responded to the Vons grocery store, located at 3520 Riverside Plaza Drive, regarding a past theft. When officers arrived, they learned a male suspect had entered the business three times within a time span of about 15 minutes. Each time the suspect entered the business he proceeded to the frozen food section and concealed numerous bags of frozen shrimp in his pants. A total of 30 bags of frozen shrimp were stolen with a retail value of over $500.”

Authorities also released a description of the suspect on Facebook, writing, “The suspect is described as a white male adult, about 50 to 60 years old, gray hair, approximately 5’-10” tall, and between 150 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a navy blue sweater, and a tan jacket.”