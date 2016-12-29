Texas' Bombshells chain: We're not a 'breastaurant'

Bombshells wants to bust out.

Management of the four-unit Houston-based restaurant and bar wants to take its military-themed concept — and its scantily clad waitresses and ice-cold beer — on a cross-country tear that could result in as many as 100 new franchised locations opening in the next five years.

The timing of the move would appear to be perfect.

While revenue of Bombshells grew 6 percent in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, it spiked 10.5 percent in the fourth quarter.

The momentum appears to have shareholders upbeat.

This is all good news for RCI brass — but don’t start referring to their Bombshells chain as just another so-called “breastaurant,” the name for a burger and beer joint with scantily clad waitresses, like Twin Peaks and Hooters.

Management would rather you think of the family-friendly Dave & Buster’s as their inspiration — never mind the ammo belts hanging from its servers’ shoulders and the cleavage-baring zippered tops.

“It is not a so-called ‘breastaurant,’ ” insisted spokesman Gary Fishman.

OK, we won’t mention that the staff is encouraged to sidle up to customers or that they have to sign an employment contract that allows the restaurant to say what lipstick colors are acceptable and require them to wear their hair down.

To be sure, the WWII-themed eatery is trying to tap into the family crowd by hosting Little League gatherings and the like in a way that its breastaurant peers are not, say industry watchers.

“It’s drawing people in at lunch and going all the way to 2 a.m.,” said Frank Camma, a retail analyst at Sidoti, who notes that Bombshells attracts more women than Hooters. “It has cross-appeal.”

