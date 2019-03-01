Taco Bell testing the 'Triplelupa,' which is essentially three chalupas connected end-to-end

No, your eyes don't deceive you, fast-food aficionados: Taco Bell is indeed testing a perforated, three-pack chain of chalupas.

The item, dubbed a "Triplelupa," first debuted during a test run in Orange County, Calif., last year, and is now available in Minneapolis as part of further testing, Taco Bell confirmed.

Much like a three-car freight train – albeit one transporting seasoned beef and cheese – each section of the Triplelupa can be unhitched from one another at the two "tear-away" hinges located on the inner joints of the "caboose" or "engine," as seen in the figure below.

However, the middle chalupa (or the middle car, if this train metaphor is still chugging along) hides perhaps the tastiest secret of all the individual Triplelupa sections: Taco Bell's new item will be doused with half nacho cheese and half chipotle sauce, the two only meeting and connecting in the middle, much like the Central Pacific Railroad and the Union Pacific Railroad at Promontory Summit.

That said, only the middle chalupa will contain both sauces, while those on either end will just contain one or the other.

Taco Bell is also pitching its Triplelupa as a "great shareable item," although extra-hungry diners might be able to handle the entire locomotive-of-a-meal on their own: A representative for Taco Bell confirmed that each of the three sections is only about half the size of a normal chalupa.

The fast-food chain has not yet revealed whether the Triplelupa will be rolling out to other cities should the Minneapolis testing prove successful.